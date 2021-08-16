Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ramkrishna Forgings bags order from European customer

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd said on Monday it has won a multi-year order from a European tier-one customer in auto segment worth 20 million euros (about Rs 175 crore). The order is to be implemented over four years distributed equally. Managing Director Naresh Jalan...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mexico#International Business#European#Ani#Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Air India flight carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikista

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], August 22 (ANI): An Air India flight carrying 87 Indian nationals has departed from Tajikistan amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Afghanistan, an Indian official said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

India allowed to operate two flights daily

By Ajit K DubeyNew Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told ANI. The permission has been granted by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Toothsi comes on-board with Glamanand Supermodel India 2021

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Toothsi, India's first and largest at home smile makeover service is the Title sponsor of Glamanand Supermodel India, which is a national preliminary to the biggest international pageants in the world including Miss International, Miss Multinational, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe International.
Economymix929.com

China steel firms start merger to create world’s third biggest producer

(Reuters) – Chinese steelmakers Ansteel Group and Ben Gang formally began the process of merging their operations on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, in a move that will create the world’s third-largest producer of the metal. State-owned Ansteel is taking a 51% stake in smaller rival Ben Gang...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: big push from UK, European Union

U.K. business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, has set out long-awaited British hydrogen plans, arguing the move gives the U.K. a strategic advantage. “With the potential to provide a third of the U.K.’s energy in the future, our strategy positions the U.K. as first in the global race to ramp up hydrogen technology and seize the thousands of jobs and private investment that come with it,” said Kwarteng in a statement today. The government said it has based its approach on previous success with offshore wind, mentioning the contracts for difference (CfD) incentive scheme as central. “As such, the government has today launched a public consultation on a preferred hydrogen business model which, built on a similar premise to the offshore wind CfDs, is designed to overcome the cost gap between low-carbon hydrogen and fossil fuels.” The government is also consulting on a £240 million (€282 million) Net Zero Hydrogen Fund to support the commercial deployment of new “low carbon hydrogen production plants.” The government also presented a £105 million (€123 million) funding package through a Net Zero Innovation Portfolio for industrial uses; £55 million for an Industrial Fuel Switching Competition, £40 million (€47 million) for a Red Diesel Replacement Competition, for the construction, quarrying and mining sectors; and £10 million for an Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator.
EnvironmentTravel Weekly

Trade strives to reassure customers over European wildfires

Agents and operators have been reassuring and advising holidaymakers amid concerns that raging wildfires in southern Europe could spread to mainstream tourist destinations. Thousands of people have been evacuated in Greece, Turkey and Italy as a result of the fires, which follow a severe heatwave linked to climate change in a week when the United Nations published a landmark study on the issue.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Mangalore: One arrested for smuggling gold

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): One man was arrested on Saturday from the Mangalore International Airport for smuggling gold worth approximately Rs 5,58,900 from Dubai. The gold, in form of wires, was concealed inside beads of ladies' hairbands and weighed 115 grams, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and...
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Healthtech Startup Zini.ai Bags Seed Grant From The Government Of Punjab

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Zini.ai, an AI-powered multilingual virtual physician, a flagship product by Grainpad Pvt Ltd, was selected for the Startup Punjab Seed grant award. Zini.ai was shortlisted from a cohort of 15 startups that were further shortlisted from more than 150 companies from across the country.
Cyclingsingletracks.com

The European Divide Trail: An Interview and Diary Entries from the Route

The United States has some notable cross-country bike routes that are beloved by bikepackers including the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route and the soon to be completely routed Eastern Divide Trail. These trails and routes promise to be transcendent for voyagers, both physically and psychologically. One route that hasn’t yet...
SportsBirmingham Star

Break for week can hamper our preparation: Kuldeep

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The COVID-19 pandemic halted the sporting action across the world on numerous occasions in the last couple of years and India's para archery coach Kuldeep Vedwan was quick to point how the breaks between the practice could possibly nullify all the efforts of the archers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Deliveroo orders double as customers continue with lockdown takeaway habits

Deliveroo saw orders through its app double in the first six months of the year as lockdown helped to boost sales.Revenues jumped 82 per cent to £922.5m, the food delivery company reported in its first results since it listed on the stock market.It delivered 148.8 million meals and grocery orders between January and June – more than twice as many as in the same period a year ago. However, it still lost money. Pre-tax losses fell from £128.4m to £104.8m over the period,Deliveroo said the number of monthly active customers – a commonly used metric for apps and social media...
Birmingham Star

India to have 35 earthquake observatories by 2021, 100 more

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that India is going to have 35 more earthquake observatories by the end of this year and 100 more such observatories in the next five years. He pointed out that in the last six and...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

CBI arrests absconding accused in bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused (Private Person) in a bank fraud case on Friday from the International Airport at Delhi. As per CBI, the accused arrested accused is Aarti Kalra, while the name of the other accused in...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

China's GCL plans Ethiopian ammonia plant and hydrogen facilities

Chinese solar panel maker GCL Group plans a plant in Ethiopia to make ammonia using the natural gas produced from fields it has been developing under a deal with the local government. GCL, which is diversifying its business by exploring new energy sources, will also set up facilities with the...
Marketslatinfinance.com

Mexico creates new government debt instrument

Mexico’s Finance Ministry said it has created a new investment instrument in the local market called Bondes F, which will replace Bondes D in auctions for government securities. The value of the scheduled auctions of Bondes F will be announced in the first week of October, a spokesperson at the ministry told LatinFinance on Thursday. The Bondes F was launched to cover the financing needs of the federal government at the lowest possible cost and risk, as well as being a debt instrument to be used.
Businesssdbn.org

Illumina purchases Grail without clearance from FTC or European Union

Illumina, the DNA sequencing giant, said Wednesday it has closed its $8 billion purchase of Grail, a cancer diagnostics firm, even though the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the deal and the European Union is investigating it. Grail is developing blood tests that aim to detect multiple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy