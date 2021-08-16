Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

13816 Countryside Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this well-kept and move in ready rancher nicely situated on almost an acre. With the home sitting towards the front of the lot, you have loads of room out back for your kids to play and you to relax. There is also plenty of room to expand if that's your goal. A nice sized shed on a concrete pad and a large car port in addition to the attached garage means plenty of storage space for your tools and toys. There are lots of trees for shade too. As for the home itself, it had a new roof three years ago and updated appliances four years ago. Recently updated bath with new toilet, sink, and fixtures. All of this is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Interstate 81 and shopping.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Stark County, OHFarm and Dairy

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
California StateApartment Therapy

This Tiny Red Cabin for Sale in California Has Hiking Trails Across the Street

Address: 328 N Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, California. Nestled in a pocket of the Santa Monica Mountains, this 1940s cabin for sale is perfectly positioned to be an outdoorsy getaway for a couple of nature enthusiasts. The tiny 432-square-foot abode sits among a grove of oak trees, boasts access to stunning hiking trails in the state park across the street, and is only a 15-minute drive to the beaches of Malibu.
Woodbridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4653 Woodway Place

Welcome home to this spacious 3 level townhome located in very convenient Woodbridge location. This home has a gorgeous stone fireplace with nice main level living room and oversized eat in kitchen with seperate dining area. Updated cabinets, appliances and granite are stand out features of the home. Upper level has 3 bedrooms included nice sizrd primary bedroom with seperate full bath. Large walkout lower level with oversized rec room and full bath. Large end unit with fenced in rear yard for added privacy. This is a great home. It needs a few cosmetic touchups on paint and carpet. Seller offering a 500 credit for use towards future updates with acceptable contract.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

225 Buckingham Drive

This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready to move right in! It features hardwood floors throughout and attractive tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious family room, bedrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Conveniently located close to I-81, shopping and restaurants. Excellent starter home opportunity. Come and see!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1023 Wildmere Pl

Charming 4 bedroom home on a quiet side street in lovely Raintree. Only 10 minutes to UVA and downtown and less to schools and shopping. Wooded neighborhood common land adds beauty and privacy for when you're on the large back deck and in the screened porch. Home's eat-in kitchen is the focal point due to its being open to the family and having direct access to the deck, dining room, mud room and front hall. Family room has a vaulted ceiling with skylights and handsome brick fireplace. Mud room/laundry connects the garage to the kitchen. First floor also has a formal living room, privately situated office and powder room with a shower. Upstairs boasts a spacious owners' suite plus three other bedrooms. One of these has a 21 x 10 finished room off of it. This can serve as a private play, exercise or project area.,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

10334 Watkins Mill Drive

Spacious and bright -- the home you've been waiting for! Light streams into this spacious 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome with patio, enclosed yard and private deck off the owner's suite! Enjoy the living room in the main floor, the kitchen with it's rich-colored luxury countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, and the dining area, complete with French Doors to the backyard. The living room has a separate door to the patio, giving this floor a bright and open feel. This floor also enjoys the convenience of a powder room. The living space in this home has been beautifully expanded by the full basement remodel, and the addition of an egress window that has broadened its possible uses from a family room, to even making this a sleeping area! The basement has a separate area/rec room as well as a large laundry room and separate utility room with additional storage space! The upstairs includes a large and inviting owner's suite, complete with its own private deck perfect for enjoying the green serene spaces out back. The en-suite bathroom and walk in closet complete this space. The upstairs has two other bedrooms that share a second full bathroom. All new paint, updated basement and recently updated flooring as well! This home is located in a beautiful community with expanded front yards, and access to the wonderful amenities that come with living in Montgomery Village. Enjoy the pools, the walking trails, shops, and proximity to major commute routes.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

168 W Main Street

This Cozy Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, Family room with fireplace, 2 car detached garage, Attached unit that could have multiple uses....Rental unit to offset your Mortgage? Air Bnb? Home Occupation? It's even within a short distance to one of Frostburg's most popular Restaurant. So call today to schedule your own personal viewing.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8488 Engle Drive

Very lovely and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single story ranch style home is awaiting new owners!Wonderful neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful view from your large backyard that has been meticulously landscaped. Won't last long!. Listing courtesy of Rush Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

942 Ships Bell Court

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11AM - 12:30PM!!! This end villa style home all on one level shows beautifully and is a fantastic opportunity to own in Heritage Harbour! Covered front porch overlooks garden and woods at the side of the home. Three large windows bring in lots of light to the huge living room with newer carpet. Both bedrooms are suites with private baths and 2 large closets in each bedroom plus more closets in hallway. There's lots of storage in this home. Access to the large deck, newly refinished, from each bedroom. Fully equipped kitchen with large dining area. Laundry room with washer & dryer and built-in shelves. Only 2 blocks from the Heritage Harbour Lodge where all the community activities take place including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, library, fitness center, wood shop, marina & pier, and so much more. Also the community features golf memberships at their 9-hole course and a restaurant for Heritage Harbour residents and their guests. This is a 55+ community with a one time fee to buyer of $2075.00 to be paid at settlement. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (8/22) 11AM - 12:30PM.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13279 Mason Street

Front steps will be replaced and house will be power washed this week. Professional photos will be added on Wednesday 8/25DON'T MISS OUT!! This well kept home is tucked away with privacy and still in a great location with NO HOA! Just 4.5 miles from the VRE and commuter lot, 8 miles from Cosner Corner and 9 miles to I95!Enjoy coming home to privacy and relaxation! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath has new LVP floors and new carpet throughout, neutral fresh paint, new refrigerator, new washer, new water pressure pump in 2020, new septic lines in 2020, Roof and gutters cleaned in 2020, HVAC was serviced this year and the road was just freshly paved in 2021! Homeowners also removed 7 dead trees from the back yard making it a safe environment for kids and pets. Your new home sits on a half acre. Plenty of room for your kids to run and play! Enjoy cooking out on your spacious back deck that was built in 2019.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2544 Selkirk Court

The Home You Have Been Waiting For! Largest End Unit with an Unbelievable Price! Beautiful Natural Light Fills the Home from All 3 Sides. Spacious Fenced in Yard Joins Community Open Space Giving You More Privacy Than You Can Imagine in a Townhome. Walking/ Biking Paths Out the Back Gate Lead to Playground and 2 Community Pools. Master Bedroom is Complete with Private Balcony, Nice Sized Walk In Closet, Large Bath - Shower and Soaking Tub. 2 Additional Bedrooms and Full Bath on the Top Level. Main Level has HUGE Kitchen with Eat In Dining. Living Room/ Dining Room Combination Opens To Deck Overlooking Back Yard and Community Open Space. Lower Level Has 4th BR, Full Bath and Great Room with Fireplace. Walk out to Fenced Back Yard. Don't Miss this Amazing Opportunity!
Tennisarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25872 Flintonbridge Drive

Don+GGt miss this opportunity to own this Beautiful, charming and gorgeous House sitting on a corner lot in much sought south Riding. Large 4 Bedroom,3.5 Bath. A wonderful open floor plan with granite countertops and bright sunny gourmet kitchen. Newer Roofing, Freshly painted, Hard wood floors, family room with cozy fireplace, and formal living room and dining room areas. High ceiling, private sized private study, oversized Bed rooms,. The primary Master suite features a luxurious bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, and a walk in closet, with an added seating area. All this on the upper floor with an additional 2 large bedrooms. Upper level is fully renovated. New HVAC, new appliances The lower level has a fully finished basement area for extra space with new carpet. New appliances, large Rec room and wet bar, new Patio, convenient to commuter routes, shopping and dining. Community is full of amenities swimming pools, jogging paths, play grounds, tennis courts etc....CALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4712 Nantucket Road

Welcome to 4712 Nantucket Road.Outside of the Home: A beautiful 16 x 12 covered deck painted 2021, a stone fire pit, and an enclosed yard with an Invisible Fence for dog lovers! The house is surrounded by many plants such as Azaleas, Butterfly Bushes, Iris's, Knock-Out Roses, Impatiens, Hydrangeas, and Black-eyed Susan, plus more . Garden lovers an unfinished stone garden awaits your talents! Off street parking with a resurfaced driveway. Three (3) motion detection corner lights. All outside doors are Steel based added for extra insulation. Front and rear storm doors installed with sliding screen doors. New 6 inch gutters front of house / 4 inch gutters rear-2020. Sewer line replaced.Inside the Home: Both bathrooms renovated in 2020-21 with new mirrors, vanities, walk-in showers, ADA 16 " toilets, Two sump pumps with battery back up front side, Kitchen floor replaced 2021, Electric main feed line replaced and electric box replaced, lower level ceiling lights in all rooms replaced. New Commercial grade tiles installed in storage room, lower level bathroom, laundry room, and underneath stairs to exit basement door. Attic fan heat ejector with extra insulation installed with light & switch. Lower level repainted 2021 with all new trim. HMS warranty to be provided to purchaser!Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets. Both Main bedrooms have special order Lowe's 96 inch 8 foot closet doors.See B-Dry Systems of Baltimore , Inc. 1/7/2000 Job # 3000 certificate enclosedSee Gold Bond Foundation Pins Installed paperwork enclosed.We have lived here almost 38 years and we are having a house built and need a rent back until November 18, 2021 Purchaser's to provide Proof of Funds,,,, Loan approval statement...seller prefers Settlement at Preferred Title in Greenbelt, Md .. DOG MUST BE CAGED-- SELLER TO BE HOME DURING SHOWINGS Easy Access to Rt 1, I-495, I-95, B-W Parkway, North College Park Metro, Shopping Malls, U-MD.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

363 Mitchell Point Road

Affordable Water Access Home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on two acres located on the public side of Lake Anna. Primary bedroom has a full bath with a jetted tub. New carpet 2021, new roof and water filtration system 2021 and freshly painted. . Country kitchen has walk out to Deck. Living/Dining Room Combo has Sliding Glass Door to a large screened deck. The finished basement has a bedroom, full bath and a recreation room that could be used as 4th bedroom.-along with side walk-out to carport. Located in Oak L:anding with Boat slips are first come basis and a boat ramp.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9217 Acer Lane

Beautifully maintained three-story end unit townhome in sought-after Wellington subdivision! Spacious and bright main level features new flooring in the living room and dining room, open kitchen with ceramic tile, and backsplash with breakfast bar and breakfast eat-in area! The primary bedroom greets you with a vaulted ceiling and an updated full bath with double sink vanity! Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath on the upper level as well. Enjoy the finished lower-level family room with a convenient half bath and walk out to the patio underneath the upper deck. Fenced-in backyard! This one won't last long!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

9201 Lawnview Lane

This beautiful 5 bedroom Framingham model home is situated on a .39 acre corner lot located in Laurel+GGs amenity filled Montpelier Community, which includes a private community pool, tennis and basketball courts, trails, playground, soccer, and baseball fields.The inviting foyer opens to a large, light-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and elegant stone surround, hardwood floors (which continue through the home!), and large bay windows. The family room adjoins a gorgeous kitchen (remodeled this year!), with expansive cabinetry, extended countertop for dining, newer stainless appliances, wall oven, new slim fitted Whirlpool microwave, and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to an adjoining dining area that creates the perfect ambience for family and social gatherings, along with sliding glass doors to the patio. On the other side of the house you will find the spacious primary suite with a fully remodeled bathroom, as well as an additional bedroom, also with a remodeled bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite countertop vanities, and stylish tiled flooring. Upstairs, there is a central foyer opening to three large bedrooms including a second primary bedroom with a bump out perfect for an office space as well as an extra large walk-in closet. Two additional generously sized bedrooms share another full bathroom. The house has been freshly painted (please note, the third bedroom will be painted in grey).The HVAC (2019) has been relocated to an upstairs location, behind which there is another large storage area. You+GGll be amazed!!The house is energy efficient with solar panels, the roof was installed last year, and there is a large fenced backyard and garden with a brick patio perfect for barbecues with your family and friends! The large driveway can accommodate 4 cars, and the two car garage also offers an additional storage area. (The garage is full of furniture in preparation for the sale and move.) Enjoy an easy commute to the Baltimore and Washington DC areas, Fort Meade, NASA, NSA, and public transportation to MARC train and Greenbelt Metro.Don+GGt wait- this house won+GGt last long on the market!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5377 Dakota Lane

I love the unique contemporary style of this 3 Bedroom, 2.5Bath home on a beautilful treed and open 1.5 acre lot in Sumerduck. This home is conveniently located off of Rt 17 for easy commuting and sits at the end of a paved cul de sac with treed and pastoral views. There is a main level primary bedroom with ensuite bath. The main level recreation room is huge and features laminate wood flooring and large sunny windows. The kitchen, family room, dining room and primary bedroom all have hardwood flooring and sunny spaces as well as a cathedral ceiling in the family room. The dining room features a gas fireplace for cozy eat in nights. This house also features a main level laundry room and an additional half bath on the main floor. The deck overlooks the treed and private rear yard. The upstairs bedrooms also feature hardwood flooring and a jack and jill bath. There is a humongous closet in one of the bedrooms. The walk out basement is perfect for storage and has endless possibilities for future finished space. The roof is newer on this home as well. You will love all the flexible space this home has to offer.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1604 Lochwood Road

Come see this beautiful brick front renovation in the new Northwood Community! Open floor plan with granite counter tops, a kitchen island and new stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with a full bath and walk out to a large back yard; Great for families, entertainment, or guest room. New bathroom, kitchen and complete finished basement. Top of the line kitchen appliances and more! Schedule a showing today to see it live!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1576 Folly Road

Welcome home! This brick ranch is situated on over 4acres featuring a HUGE detached garage and guest house! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a large living and family room flowing nicely into the eat-in kitchen. Down the hall, you will find the spacious primary bedroom that features a walk-in closet, a private bathroom with double vanity sinks and sliding glass doors that lead the large back deck. This home also offers a guest home complete with full bathroom, kitchen, laundry hookup, and bedroom. Bring your toys! Outside is a 30x24 detached garage with oversized doors making it the ideal space to park your boat and four wheelers. Virmar beach is conviently located just 3 miles away.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12380 Lewistown Road

COMING SOON. Beautifully appointed rancher on 2 lots totaling about 6.8 acres. Open dining area/living room with vaulted ceiling and propane fireplace makes this a great place for one level living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a den. Front porch and 12x20 rear deck make great areas to relax and enjoy the scenic views. A two-car attached garage and separate shed help to keep your vehicles, outdoor tools and other stored items. New roof 2018, new carpet 2021, house ready for your personal touches. A deeded easement exists between the house lot and the wooded lot (to be sold together). Vacant lot possibly buildable; Buyer to do due diligence regarding properties uses and taxes. Do not go on the properties without an appointment. Sign on property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy