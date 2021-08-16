8613 Ewing Drive

Welcome to 4712 Nantucket Road.Outside of the Home: A beautiful 16 x 12 covered deck painted 2021, a stone fire pit, and an enclosed yard with an Invisible Fence for dog lovers! The house is surrounded by many plants such as Azaleas, Butterfly Bushes, Iris's, Knock-Out Roses, Impatiens, Hydrangeas, and Black-eyed Susan, plus more . Garden lovers an unfinished stone garden awaits your talents! Off street parking with a resurfaced driveway. Three (3) motion detection corner lights. All outside doors are Steel based added for extra insulation. Front and rear storm doors installed with sliding screen doors. New 6 inch gutters front of house / 4 inch gutters rear-2020. Sewer line replaced.Inside the Home: Both bathrooms renovated in 2020-21 with new mirrors, vanities, walk-in showers, ADA 16 " toilets, Two sump pumps with battery back up front side, Kitchen floor replaced 2021, Electric main feed line replaced and electric box replaced, lower level ceiling lights in all rooms replaced. New Commercial grade tiles installed in storage room, lower level bathroom, laundry room, and underneath stairs to exit basement door. Attic fan heat ejector with extra insulation installed with light & switch. Lower level repainted 2021 with all new trim. HMS warranty to be provided to purchaser!Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets. Both Main bedrooms have special order Lowe's 96 inch 8 foot closet doors.See B-Dry Systems of Baltimore , Inc. 1/7/2000 Job # 3000 certificate enclosedSee Gold Bond Foundation Pins Installed paperwork enclosed.We have lived here almost 38 years and we are having a house built and need a rent back until November 18, 2021 Purchaser's to provide Proof of Funds,,,, Loan approval statement...seller prefers Settlement at Preferred Title in Greenbelt, Md .. DOG MUST BE CAGED-- SELLER TO BE HOME DURING SHOWINGS Easy Access to Rt 1, I-495, I-95, B-W Parkway, North College Park Metro, Shopping Malls, U-MD.
Comments / 0