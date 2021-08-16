Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

8613 Ewing Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour level split in Whitman school district. Hardwood floors on upper two levels, flat usable backyard. 1 car garage + off street parking. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitman#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Stark County, OHFarm and Dairy

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Woodbridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4653 Woodway Place

Welcome home to this spacious 3 level townhome located in very convenient Woodbridge location. This home has a gorgeous stone fireplace with nice main level living room and oversized eat in kitchen with seperate dining area. Updated cabinets, appliances and granite are stand out features of the home. Upper level has 3 bedrooms included nice sizrd primary bedroom with seperate full bath. Large walkout lower level with oversized rec room and full bath. Large end unit with fenced in rear yard for added privacy. This is a great home. It needs a few cosmetic touchups on paint and carpet. Seller offering a 500 credit for use towards future updates with acceptable contract.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

225 Buckingham Drive

This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready to move right in! It features hardwood floors throughout and attractive tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious family room, bedrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Conveniently located close to I-81, shopping and restaurants. Excellent starter home opportunity. Come and see!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

168 W Main Street

This Cozy Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, Family room with fireplace, 2 car detached garage, Attached unit that could have multiple uses....Rental unit to offset your Mortgage? Air Bnb? Home Occupation? It's even within a short distance to one of Frostburg's most popular Restaurant. So call today to schedule your own personal viewing.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

509 Rappolla Street

Open floor plan with new laminate floor in living and dining room. Whole house freshly painted. Roof and windows are seven years, HVAC is 3 years. Composite deck with fenced rear yard. Parking pad. Home is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Ikon. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3949 Ballet Way

REHAB. OPPORTUNITY MAJOR WORK NEEDED CONVENTIONAL LOAN WITH STRONG CASH DOWN PAYMENT OR CASH ONLY Property has furniture, clothing, trash, debris and personal belongings still in the property that new owner will have to remove. Strickly AS IS condition!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Capital Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

10334 Watkins Mill Drive

Spacious and bright -- the home you've been waiting for! Light streams into this spacious 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome with patio, enclosed yard and private deck off the owner's suite! Enjoy the living room in the main floor, the kitchen with it's rich-colored luxury countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, and the dining area, complete with French Doors to the backyard. The living room has a separate door to the patio, giving this floor a bright and open feel. This floor also enjoys the convenience of a powder room. The living space in this home has been beautifully expanded by the full basement remodel, and the addition of an egress window that has broadened its possible uses from a family room, to even making this a sleeping area! The basement has a separate area/rec room as well as a large laundry room and separate utility room with additional storage space! The upstairs includes a large and inviting owner's suite, complete with its own private deck perfect for enjoying the green serene spaces out back. The en-suite bathroom and walk in closet complete this space. The upstairs has two other bedrooms that share a second full bathroom. All new paint, updated basement and recently updated flooring as well! This home is located in a beautiful community with expanded front yards, and access to the wonderful amenities that come with living in Montgomery Village. Enjoy the pools, the walking trails, shops, and proximity to major commute routes.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2816 New Providence Court

Charming 3 level End Unit Townhome in the sought after Lakeford Community. This home can give you work-from-home & commuter options! The Main level open style floor plan has a living room - dining room pass-through to the kitchen that features stainless steel appliances. The Upper level primary bedroom includes a dressing table area. The Lower level can either be an office, optional third bedroom, family room or recreation room, the opportunities are endless. The Lower level also features built-ins, a half bath, storage/laundry room and access to the rear patio and fenced in backyard. Location, Location, Location!! The property is near the Mosaic District, Dunn Loring Metro and just minutes from I-495, I-66, US 29, and US 50 to commute anywhere in the DC Metro area. Don't miss your chance to own in this amenity filled community with lake, paved walking path, playground area, tennis courts, pool & dog park!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1023 Wildmere Pl

Charming 4 bedroom home on a quiet side street in lovely Raintree. Only 10 minutes to UVA and downtown and less to schools and shopping. Wooded neighborhood common land adds beauty and privacy for when you're on the large back deck and in the screened porch. Home's eat-in kitchen is the focal point due to its being open to the family and having direct access to the deck, dining room, mud room and front hall. Family room has a vaulted ceiling with skylights and handsome brick fireplace. Mud room/laundry connects the garage to the kitchen. First floor also has a formal living room, privately situated office and powder room with a shower. Upstairs boasts a spacious owners' suite plus three other bedrooms. One of these has a 21 x 10 finished room off of it. This can serve as a private play, exercise or project area.,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2544 Selkirk Court

The Home You Have Been Waiting For! Largest End Unit with an Unbelievable Price! Beautiful Natural Light Fills the Home from All 3 Sides. Spacious Fenced in Yard Joins Community Open Space Giving You More Privacy Than You Can Imagine in a Townhome. Walking/ Biking Paths Out the Back Gate Lead to Playground and 2 Community Pools. Master Bedroom is Complete with Private Balcony, Nice Sized Walk In Closet, Large Bath - Shower and Soaking Tub. 2 Additional Bedrooms and Full Bath on the Top Level. Main Level has HUGE Kitchen with Eat In Dining. Living Room/ Dining Room Combination Opens To Deck Overlooking Back Yard and Community Open Space. Lower Level Has 4th BR, Full Bath and Great Room with Fireplace. Walk out to Fenced Back Yard. Don't Miss this Amazing Opportunity!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

614 Artisan Way

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! There is so much potential with this home. Custom floor plan boasts an open Living Room & Dining Room with vaulted ceilings. Custom Kitchen with 48 inch cabinets and a bright breakfast area. Large Den with a gas fireplace. First floor suite with two closets and full bath. Upstairs is a second suite with a full bath and walk in closet, plus an open loft area over looking the main floor. Tons of storage throughout. First floor laundry area off Kitchen. Large fenced patio overlooking the walking trail in the community. A/C and water heater have recently been replaced. Community has walking trails, playground area, basketball court and a large grass park area. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase this home in the sought after community of Dry Run Commons!!!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13010 Brighton Dam Road

This 4-bed house home has a beautiful modern style with classic prairie elements. The exterior combines wood and stone with large modern windows to give this house tons of curb appeal. Just inside you will be amazed by the functional living space layout. The large kitchen with a walk-in pantry flows perfectly into the great room that is warmed by a double-sided roaring fireplace. The kitchen also has a pass-through that leads to the functional flex room. The flex room can be used as a formal dining room, office or living room. The master suite is perfectly situated with his/her vanities, a soaking tub, and an enclosed toilet. The master closet has functional access to the laundry room. Just up the beautiful stair tower, you will find 3 bedrooms that share a conveniently located hall bathroom. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a large covered patio with a fireplace accessed off of the rear of the home and a massive balcony over the garage accessed from the loft with a wet bar. Features include 9' ceilings on main and upper level, roof primary pitch is 4:12, truss framing and roof type is Metal/Asphalt. EXTERIOR WALL FRAMING: wall finish is siding/stone; framing is wood - 2x6. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM FEATURES: Fireplace; Walk-In Closet; Luxury Bath. KITCHEN FEATURES: Kitchen Island; Kitchenette Wet Bar; Walk In Pantry Cabinet Pantry, Double Sink. ADDITIONAL ROOM FEATURES: Flex room can be Den/Office/Study/Dining Room or Living Room; Great Room; Loft; Main Floor Laundry; Mud Room; Open Floor Plan. GARAGE FEATURES: Side Entry Garage. OUTDOOR SPACES: Balcony; Courtyard; Covered Rear Porch; Outdoor Fireplace (Optional); Screened Porch (Optional).GRACIOUS LIVING +G- Dramatic foyer +G- Expansive 9-foot ceilings throughout first and second floors +G- Finely crafted custom oak staircase with oak handrails and decorative black steel balusters+G- Convenient office/study/bedroom+G- Luxurious master suite with cozy sitting area and large walk-in closet +G- Deluxe double-glass French doors to rear yard +G- Stone front accent walls and apron at front of home DESIGNER INTERIORS WITH LUXURY FEATURES +G- Elegant oversized two-piece crown molding and shadow box in grand entrance foyer +G- Oversized baseboard and trim throughout the first- and second-floor hallways +G- Traditional two-piece chair rail with shadow boxing dining room +G- Elegant hardwood flooring in the grand entrance foyer, kitchen, breakfast area, family room, dining room, study and upper hall+G- Superior Shaw stain-resistant carpet in an array of decorator colors +G- Quality ceramic tile flooring in laundry and bath rooms +G- Pre wire for 6 pairs of speakers +G- Custom two-tone paint in main living areas with color selection available for bedrooms (up to three colors)GOURMET KITCHEN +G- Magnificent kitchen design with beautifully crafted Timberlake 42" wall cabinets, recessed lighting, and Elegance package (end panels, oversized crown molding, and under cabinet lighting) +G- Spacious granite countertops in an array of striking decorator colors +G- Stainless-steel double-bowl undermount sink and stylish ceramic tile backsplash +G- Sunny, spacious breakfast area adjacent to kitchen +G- Luxurious kitchen with KitchenAid stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher with waste disposal, side by side refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, self-cleaning double wall oven +G- Convenient propane cooktop with stainless steel hood vented to the exterior SUMPTUOUS BATHS +G- Lavish master bath with soaking tub and separate ceramic tile shower with stone bench and private commode +G- Stone with integrated bowl vanity sink tops in a wide choice of colors with.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9217 Acer Lane

Beautifully maintained three-story end unit townhome in sought-after Wellington subdivision! Spacious and bright main level features new flooring in the living room and dining room, open kitchen with ceramic tile, and backsplash with breakfast bar and breakfast eat-in area! The primary bedroom greets you with a vaulted ceiling and an updated full bath with double sink vanity! Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath on the upper level as well. Enjoy the finished lower-level family room with a convenient half bath and walk out to the patio underneath the upper deck. Fenced-in backyard! This one won't last long!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

942 Ships Bell Court

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11AM - 12:30PM!!! This end villa style home all on one level shows beautifully and is a fantastic opportunity to own in Heritage Harbour! Covered front porch overlooks garden and woods at the side of the home. Three large windows bring in lots of light to the huge living room with newer carpet. Both bedrooms are suites with private baths and 2 large closets in each bedroom plus more closets in hallway. There's lots of storage in this home. Access to the large deck, newly refinished, from each bedroom. Fully equipped kitchen with large dining area. Laundry room with washer & dryer and built-in shelves. Only 2 blocks from the Heritage Harbour Lodge where all the community activities take place including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, library, fitness center, wood shop, marina & pier, and so much more. Also the community features golf memberships at their 9-hole course and a restaurant for Heritage Harbour residents and their guests. This is a 55+ community with a one time fee to buyer of $2075.00 to be paid at settlement. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (8/22) 11AM - 12:30PM.
Tennisarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25872 Flintonbridge Drive

Don+GGt miss this opportunity to own this Beautiful, charming and gorgeous House sitting on a corner lot in much sought south Riding. Large 4 Bedroom,3.5 Bath. A wonderful open floor plan with granite countertops and bright sunny gourmet kitchen. Newer Roofing, Freshly painted, Hard wood floors, family room with cozy fireplace, and formal living room and dining room areas. High ceiling, private sized private study, oversized Bed rooms,. The primary Master suite features a luxurious bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, and a walk in closet, with an added seating area. All this on the upper floor with an additional 2 large bedrooms. Upper level is fully renovated. New HVAC, new appliances The lower level has a fully finished basement area for extra space with new carpet. New appliances, large Rec room and wet bar, new Patio, convenient to commuter routes, shopping and dining. Community is full of amenities swimming pools, jogging paths, play grounds, tennis courts etc....CALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

9201 Lawnview Lane

This beautiful 5 bedroom Framingham model home is situated on a .39 acre corner lot located in Laurel+GGs amenity filled Montpelier Community, which includes a private community pool, tennis and basketball courts, trails, playground, soccer, and baseball fields.The inviting foyer opens to a large, light-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and elegant stone surround, hardwood floors (which continue through the home!), and large bay windows. The family room adjoins a gorgeous kitchen (remodeled this year!), with expansive cabinetry, extended countertop for dining, newer stainless appliances, wall oven, new slim fitted Whirlpool microwave, and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to an adjoining dining area that creates the perfect ambience for family and social gatherings, along with sliding glass doors to the patio. On the other side of the house you will find the spacious primary suite with a fully remodeled bathroom, as well as an additional bedroom, also with a remodeled bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite countertop vanities, and stylish tiled flooring. Upstairs, there is a central foyer opening to three large bedrooms including a second primary bedroom with a bump out perfect for an office space as well as an extra large walk-in closet. Two additional generously sized bedrooms share another full bathroom. The house has been freshly painted (please note, the third bedroom will be painted in grey).The HVAC (2019) has been relocated to an upstairs location, behind which there is another large storage area. You+GGll be amazed!!The house is energy efficient with solar panels, the roof was installed last year, and there is a large fenced backyard and garden with a brick patio perfect for barbecues with your family and friends! The large driveway can accommodate 4 cars, and the two car garage also offers an additional storage area. (The garage is full of furniture in preparation for the sale and move.) Enjoy an easy commute to the Baltimore and Washington DC areas, Fort Meade, NASA, NSA, and public transportation to MARC train and Greenbelt Metro.Don+GGt wait- this house won+GGt last long on the market!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4712 Nantucket Road

Welcome to 4712 Nantucket Road.Outside of the Home: A beautiful 16 x 12 covered deck painted 2021, a stone fire pit, and an enclosed yard with an Invisible Fence for dog lovers! The house is surrounded by many plants such as Azaleas, Butterfly Bushes, Iris's, Knock-Out Roses, Impatiens, Hydrangeas, and Black-eyed Susan, plus more . Garden lovers an unfinished stone garden awaits your talents! Off street parking with a resurfaced driveway. Three (3) motion detection corner lights. All outside doors are Steel based added for extra insulation. Front and rear storm doors installed with sliding screen doors. New 6 inch gutters front of house / 4 inch gutters rear-2020. Sewer line replaced.Inside the Home: Both bathrooms renovated in 2020-21 with new mirrors, vanities, walk-in showers, ADA 16 " toilets, Two sump pumps with battery back up front side, Kitchen floor replaced 2021, Electric main feed line replaced and electric box replaced, lower level ceiling lights in all rooms replaced. New Commercial grade tiles installed in storage room, lower level bathroom, laundry room, and underneath stairs to exit basement door. Attic fan heat ejector with extra insulation installed with light & switch. Lower level repainted 2021 with all new trim. HMS warranty to be provided to purchaser!Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets. Both Main bedrooms have special order Lowe's 96 inch 8 foot closet doors.See B-Dry Systems of Baltimore , Inc. 1/7/2000 Job # 3000 certificate enclosedSee Gold Bond Foundation Pins Installed paperwork enclosed.We have lived here almost 38 years and we are having a house built and need a rent back until November 18, 2021 Purchaser's to provide Proof of Funds,,,, Loan approval statement...seller prefers Settlement at Preferred Title in Greenbelt, Md .. DOG MUST BE CAGED-- SELLER TO BE HOME DURING SHOWINGS Easy Access to Rt 1, I-495, I-95, B-W Parkway, North College Park Metro, Shopping Malls, U-MD.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5104 Mineola Road

Bright & Sunny Southern Exposure*Large Front Porch*Enclosed Rear Porch*Beautiful Refinished Hardwoods*New Kitchen Floor & Refrigerator*Knotty Pine Recreation Room With Bar & New Carpeting*Walk to Metro*Walk to Mom's Organic Market*Quiet Street*Level Fenced Rear Yard*Close to UMD*Convenient to RT 95*Buyer Financial Information & Lender Commitment/Approval Letter Required*Professional Photos Tuesday. Listing courtesy of...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

363 Mitchell Point Road

Affordable Water Access Home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on two acres located on the public side of Lake Anna. Primary bedroom has a full bath with a jetted tub. New carpet 2021, new roof and water filtration system 2021 and freshly painted. . Country kitchen has walk out to Deck. Living/Dining Room Combo has Sliding Glass Door to a large screened deck. The finished basement has a bedroom, full bath and a recreation room that could be used as 4th bedroom.-along with side walk-out to carport. Located in Oak L:anding with Boat slips are first come basis and a boat ramp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy