42 Daffodil Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolutely Beautiful Home Located In Moncure Estates Community In A Cul De Sac! Walk Into Your 2 Story Foyer With Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Most Of The Main Level. The Main Level Features A Living Room, Powder Room, Family Room & Kitchen. The Living Room Has Tons Of Natural Light! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors, Surround Sound And Opens Up Right Into The Gourmet Kitchen! In The Kitchen You Will Find Beautiful Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, Stainless Appliances Including A Cooktop & Double Wall Ovens. This Home Also Has A Bump Out Off The Kitchen Which Can Accommodate A Large Table. The Bump Out Also Has Huge Windows Which Allows For Even More Natural Light. On The Upper Level You Will Find The Spacious Primary Bedroom, Primary Bath With Double Vanities, Shower Stall, Soaking Tub & Huge Walk In Closet! There Are 3 Other Great Sized Bedrooms, Upper Hall Bathroom & Laundry Room. In Your Walk Out Basement There Is A Large Recreation Room/Family Room, Full Bathroom, Legal 5th Bedroom Waiting To Be Finished & Tons Of Storage! The Back Yard Is Completely Fenced In! Front & Side Yard Areas Have An Irrigation System Installed. Gutter Guards Are Installed. Conveniently Located Near I95, Commuter Lot, HOV, Shopping & Restaurants!

