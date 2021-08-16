1354 Montague Street NW

This Gorgeous End TH is a Must See! Nestled on a Quiet+-Cul-de-sac and Completely Surrounded by Wooded Parkland - Total Privacy on All Sides. An NV Homes Quality Built Executive Townes Series+- Loaded with Fine Finishes & Structural+-Upgrades. Stately Brick Front. Expansive Open Floor Plan with over 2900 FT of Living Space. Gleaming Hardwoods & Upscale Trim Thru-out. Beautiful Wood Staircases. Two Story Foyer with Living Room Overlook. Elegant Formal Dining Room with Classy Columns, Crown & Chair Molding.+-Stunning Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Solid Wood Cabinetry, Oversized Island, Breakfast Nook & Upgraded Stainless Appliances - Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens, Microwave & Fridge w/Dispenser. Large Family Gathering Room has French Door to Private Full Size Deck with Steps. Open Railed Upper Hall has Convenient Laundry Rm & Linen Closet.+-Spacious Owners Suite has Vaulted Ceiling w/Fan, Big Walk-in Closet & Sitting Room. Owners Luxury Bath has Soaking Tub, Spa Size Shower w/Seat, Upgraded Tile, Double Sink Vanity & Water Closet. UL Generous Size Secondary Bedrooms & 2nd Full Bath. Spacious Sunlit Lower Level Rec Room has Walkout to Patio, Two Windows, 3rd Full Bathroom, Storage Closet & Access to Two Car Garage. Big Fenced-in Backyard. Lush Landscaping. Security System. In-ground Sprinkler System. Ample Guest+-Parking. Walk to Pool. And more ... Located in Little River Commons an Awesome Community with pool, tot-lots, basketball courts, miles of trails, etc. Tucked away from the hustle & bustle yet close proximity to all your daily needs - Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Shops, Schools, Day Care, Dog Parks, etc. Short Drive to an Urgent Care, Doctors, Library, County Parks & Rec Centers, Sport Fields, Golf Courses, Theaters, Top Golf, Leesburg Outlet Mall, Historic Middleburg & Leesburg, Air & Space Museum, Potomac River, the list goes on - something for every lifestyle. Welcome Home where you can have it all and more!
