1354 Montague Street NW

This beautiful 5 bedroom Framingham model home is situated on a .39 acre corner lot located in Laurel+GGs amenity filled Montpelier Community, which includes a private community pool, tennis and basketball courts, trails, playground, soccer, and baseball fields.The inviting foyer opens to a large, light-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and elegant stone surround, hardwood floors (which continue through the home!), and large bay windows. The family room adjoins a gorgeous kitchen (remodeled this year!), with expansive cabinetry, extended countertop for dining, newer stainless appliances, wall oven, new slim fitted Whirlpool microwave, and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to an adjoining dining area that creates the perfect ambience for family and social gatherings, along with sliding glass doors to the patio. On the other side of the house you will find the spacious primary suite with a fully remodeled bathroom, as well as an additional bedroom, also with a remodeled bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite countertop vanities, and stylish tiled flooring. Upstairs, there is a central foyer opening to three large bedrooms including a second primary bedroom with a bump out perfect for an office space as well as an extra large walk-in closet. Two additional generously sized bedrooms share another full bathroom. The house has been freshly painted (please note, the third bedroom will be painted in grey).The HVAC (2019) has been relocated to an upstairs location, behind which there is another large storage area. You+GGll be amazed!!The house is energy efficient with solar panels, the roof was installed last year, and there is a large fenced backyard and garden with a brick patio perfect for barbecues with your family and friends! The large driveway can accommodate 4 cars, and the two car garage also offers an additional storage area. (The garage is full of furniture in preparation for the sale and move.) Enjoy an easy commute to the Baltimore and Washington DC areas, Fort Meade, NASA, NSA, and public transportation to MARC train and Greenbelt Metro.Don+GGt wait- this house won+GGt last long on the market!