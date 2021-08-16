4001 Primrose Avenue

This 4-bed house home has a beautiful modern style with classic prairie elements. The exterior combines wood and stone with large modern windows to give this house tons of curb appeal. Just inside you will be amazed by the functional living space layout. The large kitchen with a walk-in pantry flows perfectly into the great room that is warmed by a double-sided roaring fireplace. The kitchen also has a pass-through that leads to the functional flex room. The flex room can be used as a formal dining room, office or living room. The master suite is perfectly situated with his/her vanities, a soaking tub, and an enclosed toilet. The master closet has functional access to the laundry room. Just up the beautiful stair tower, you will find 3 bedrooms that share a conveniently located hall bathroom. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a large covered patio with a fireplace accessed off of the rear of the home and a massive balcony over the garage accessed from the loft with a wet bar. Features include 9' ceilings on main and upper level, roof primary pitch is 4:12, truss framing and roof type is Metal/Asphalt. EXTERIOR WALL FRAMING: wall finish is siding/stone; framing is wood - 2x6. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM FEATURES: Fireplace; Walk-In Closet; Luxury Bath. KITCHEN FEATURES: Kitchen Island; Kitchenette Wet Bar; Walk In Pantry Cabinet Pantry, Double Sink. ADDITIONAL ROOM FEATURES: Flex room can be Den/Office/Study/Dining Room or Living Room; Great Room; Loft; Main Floor Laundry; Mud Room; Open Floor Plan. GARAGE FEATURES: Side Entry Garage. OUTDOOR SPACES: Balcony; Courtyard; Covered Rear Porch; Outdoor Fireplace (Optional); Screened Porch (Optional).GRACIOUS LIVING +G- Dramatic foyer +G- Expansive 9-foot ceilings throughout first and second floors +G- Finely crafted custom oak staircase with oak handrails and decorative black steel balusters+G- Convenient office/study/bedroom+G- Luxurious master suite with cozy sitting area and large walk-in closet +G- Deluxe double-glass French doors to rear yard +G- Stone front accent walls and apron at front of home DESIGNER INTERIORS WITH LUXURY FEATURES +G- Elegant oversized two-piece crown molding and shadow box in grand entrance foyer +G- Oversized baseboard and trim throughout the first- and second-floor hallways +G- Traditional two-piece chair rail with shadow boxing dining room +G- Elegant hardwood flooring in the grand entrance foyer, kitchen, breakfast area, family room, dining room, study and upper hall+G- Superior Shaw stain-resistant carpet in an array of decorator colors +G- Quality ceramic tile flooring in laundry and bath rooms +G- Pre wire for 6 pairs of speakers +G- Custom two-tone paint in main living areas with color selection available for bedrooms (up to three colors)GOURMET KITCHEN +G- Magnificent kitchen design with beautifully crafted Timberlake 42" wall cabinets, recessed lighting, and Elegance package (end panels, oversized crown molding, and under cabinet lighting) +G- Spacious granite countertops in an array of striking decorator colors +G- Stainless-steel double-bowl undermount sink and stylish ceramic tile backsplash +G- Sunny, spacious breakfast area adjacent to kitchen +G- Luxurious kitchen with KitchenAid stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher with waste disposal, side by side refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, self-cleaning double wall oven +G- Convenient propane cooktop with stainless steel hood vented to the exterior SUMPTUOUS BATHS +G- Lavish master bath with soaking tub and separate ceramic tile shower with stone bench and private commode +G- Stone with integrated bowl vanity sink tops in a wide choice of colors with.