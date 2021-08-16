Cancel
MLS

4001 Primrose Avenue

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Home & Beautiful Location. This home has a Full Set of Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances, a Sprawling Finished Basement and a Massive Backyard worth bragging about. Much more to see in this Extremely Well Finished Rancher. Don't Miss Out!!. Listing courtesy of Douglas Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...

Stark County, OHFarm and Dairy

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Woodbridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4653 Woodway Place

Welcome home to this spacious 3 level townhome located in very convenient Woodbridge location. This home has a gorgeous stone fireplace with nice main level living room and oversized eat in kitchen with seperate dining area. Updated cabinets, appliances and granite are stand out features of the home. Upper level has 3 bedrooms included nice sizrd primary bedroom with seperate full bath. Large walkout lower level with oversized rec room and full bath. Large end unit with fenced in rear yard for added privacy. This is a great home. It needs a few cosmetic touchups on paint and carpet. Seller offering a 500 credit for use towards future updates with acceptable contract.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

225 Buckingham Drive

This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready to move right in! It features hardwood floors throughout and attractive tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious family room, bedrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Conveniently located close to I-81, shopping and restaurants. Excellent starter home opportunity. Come and see!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2544 Selkirk Court

The Home You Have Been Waiting For! Largest End Unit with an Unbelievable Price! Beautiful Natural Light Fills the Home from All 3 Sides. Spacious Fenced in Yard Joins Community Open Space Giving You More Privacy Than You Can Imagine in a Townhome. Walking/ Biking Paths Out the Back Gate Lead to Playground and 2 Community Pools. Master Bedroom is Complete with Private Balcony, Nice Sized Walk In Closet, Large Bath - Shower and Soaking Tub. 2 Additional Bedrooms and Full Bath on the Top Level. Main Level has HUGE Kitchen with Eat In Dining. Living Room/ Dining Room Combination Opens To Deck Overlooking Back Yard and Community Open Space. Lower Level Has 4th BR, Full Bath and Great Room with Fireplace. Walk out to Fenced Back Yard. Don't Miss this Amazing Opportunity!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

509 Rappolla Street

Open floor plan with new laminate floor in living and dining room. Whole house freshly painted. Roof and windows are seven years, HVAC is 3 years. Composite deck with fenced rear yard. Parking pad. Home is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Ikon. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

10334 Watkins Mill Drive

Spacious and bright -- the home you've been waiting for! Light streams into this spacious 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome with patio, enclosed yard and private deck off the owner's suite! Enjoy the living room in the main floor, the kitchen with it's rich-colored luxury countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, and the dining area, complete with French Doors to the backyard. The living room has a separate door to the patio, giving this floor a bright and open feel. This floor also enjoys the convenience of a powder room. The living space in this home has been beautifully expanded by the full basement remodel, and the addition of an egress window that has broadened its possible uses from a family room, to even making this a sleeping area! The basement has a separate area/rec room as well as a large laundry room and separate utility room with additional storage space! The upstairs includes a large and inviting owner's suite, complete with its own private deck perfect for enjoying the green serene spaces out back. The en-suite bathroom and walk in closet complete this space. The upstairs has two other bedrooms that share a second full bathroom. All new paint, updated basement and recently updated flooring as well! This home is located in a beautiful community with expanded front yards, and access to the wonderful amenities that come with living in Montgomery Village. Enjoy the pools, the walking trails, shops, and proximity to major commute routes.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13010 Brighton Dam Road

This 4-bed house home has a beautiful modern style with classic prairie elements. The exterior combines wood and stone with large modern windows to give this house tons of curb appeal. Just inside you will be amazed by the functional living space layout. The large kitchen with a walk-in pantry flows perfectly into the great room that is warmed by a double-sided roaring fireplace. The kitchen also has a pass-through that leads to the functional flex room. The flex room can be used as a formal dining room, office or living room. The master suite is perfectly situated with his/her vanities, a soaking tub, and an enclosed toilet. The master closet has functional access to the laundry room. Just up the beautiful stair tower, you will find 3 bedrooms that share a conveniently located hall bathroom. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a large covered patio with a fireplace accessed off of the rear of the home and a massive balcony over the garage accessed from the loft with a wet bar. Features include 9' ceilings on main and upper level, roof primary pitch is 4:12, truss framing and roof type is Metal/Asphalt. EXTERIOR WALL FRAMING: wall finish is siding/stone; framing is wood - 2x6. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM FEATURES: Fireplace; Walk-In Closet; Luxury Bath. KITCHEN FEATURES: Kitchen Island; Kitchenette Wet Bar; Walk In Pantry Cabinet Pantry, Double Sink. ADDITIONAL ROOM FEATURES: Flex room can be Den/Office/Study/Dining Room or Living Room; Great Room; Loft; Main Floor Laundry; Mud Room; Open Floor Plan. GARAGE FEATURES: Side Entry Garage. OUTDOOR SPACES: Balcony; Courtyard; Covered Rear Porch; Outdoor Fireplace (Optional); Screened Porch (Optional).GRACIOUS LIVING +G- Dramatic foyer +G- Expansive 9-foot ceilings throughout first and second floors +G- Finely crafted custom oak staircase with oak handrails and decorative black steel balusters+G- Convenient office/study/bedroom+G- Luxurious master suite with cozy sitting area and large walk-in closet +G- Deluxe double-glass French doors to rear yard +G- Stone front accent walls and apron at front of home DESIGNER INTERIORS WITH LUXURY FEATURES +G- Elegant oversized two-piece crown molding and shadow box in grand entrance foyer +G- Oversized baseboard and trim throughout the first- and second-floor hallways +G- Traditional two-piece chair rail with shadow boxing dining room +G- Elegant hardwood flooring in the grand entrance foyer, kitchen, breakfast area, family room, dining room, study and upper hall+G- Superior Shaw stain-resistant carpet in an array of decorator colors +G- Quality ceramic tile flooring in laundry and bath rooms +G- Pre wire for 6 pairs of speakers +G- Custom two-tone paint in main living areas with color selection available for bedrooms (up to three colors)GOURMET KITCHEN +G- Magnificent kitchen design with beautifully crafted Timberlake 42" wall cabinets, recessed lighting, and Elegance package (end panels, oversized crown molding, and under cabinet lighting) +G- Spacious granite countertops in an array of striking decorator colors +G- Stainless-steel double-bowl undermount sink and stylish ceramic tile backsplash +G- Sunny, spacious breakfast area adjacent to kitchen +G- Luxurious kitchen with KitchenAid stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher with waste disposal, side by side refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, self-cleaning double wall oven +G- Convenient propane cooktop with stainless steel hood vented to the exterior SUMPTUOUS BATHS +G- Lavish master bath with soaking tub and separate ceramic tile shower with stone bench and private commode +G- Stone with integrated bowl vanity sink tops in a wide choice of colors with.
Tennisarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25872 Flintonbridge Drive

Don+GGt miss this opportunity to own this Beautiful, charming and gorgeous House sitting on a corner lot in much sought south Riding. Large 4 Bedroom,3.5 Bath. A wonderful open floor plan with granite countertops and bright sunny gourmet kitchen. Newer Roofing, Freshly painted, Hard wood floors, family room with cozy fireplace, and formal living room and dining room areas. High ceiling, private sized private study, oversized Bed rooms,. The primary Master suite features a luxurious bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, and a walk in closet, with an added seating area. All this on the upper floor with an additional 2 large bedrooms. Upper level is fully renovated. New HVAC, new appliances The lower level has a fully finished basement area for extra space with new carpet. New appliances, large Rec room and wet bar, new Patio, convenient to commuter routes, shopping and dining. Community is full of amenities swimming pools, jogging paths, play grounds, tennis courts etc....CALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1023 Wildmere Pl

Charming 4 bedroom home on a quiet side street in lovely Raintree. Only 10 minutes to UVA and downtown and less to schools and shopping. Wooded neighborhood common land adds beauty and privacy for when you're on the large back deck and in the screened porch. Home's eat-in kitchen is the focal point due to its being open to the family and having direct access to the deck, dining room, mud room and front hall. Family room has a vaulted ceiling with skylights and handsome brick fireplace. Mud room/laundry connects the garage to the kitchen. First floor also has a formal living room, privately situated office and powder room with a shower. Upstairs boasts a spacious owners' suite plus three other bedrooms. One of these has a 21 x 10 finished room off of it. This can serve as a private play, exercise or project area.,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

9201 Lawnview Lane

This beautiful 5 bedroom Framingham model home is situated on a .39 acre corner lot located in Laurel+GGs amenity filled Montpelier Community, which includes a private community pool, tennis and basketball courts, trails, playground, soccer, and baseball fields.The inviting foyer opens to a large, light-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and elegant stone surround, hardwood floors (which continue through the home!), and large bay windows. The family room adjoins a gorgeous kitchen (remodeled this year!), with expansive cabinetry, extended countertop for dining, newer stainless appliances, wall oven, new slim fitted Whirlpool microwave, and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to an adjoining dining area that creates the perfect ambience for family and social gatherings, along with sliding glass doors to the patio. On the other side of the house you will find the spacious primary suite with a fully remodeled bathroom, as well as an additional bedroom, also with a remodeled bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite countertop vanities, and stylish tiled flooring. Upstairs, there is a central foyer opening to three large bedrooms including a second primary bedroom with a bump out perfect for an office space as well as an extra large walk-in closet. Two additional generously sized bedrooms share another full bathroom. The house has been freshly painted (please note, the third bedroom will be painted in grey).The HVAC (2019) has been relocated to an upstairs location, behind which there is another large storage area. You+GGll be amazed!!The house is energy efficient with solar panels, the roof was installed last year, and there is a large fenced backyard and garden with a brick patio perfect for barbecues with your family and friends! The large driveway can accommodate 4 cars, and the two car garage also offers an additional storage area. (The garage is full of furniture in preparation for the sale and move.) Enjoy an easy commute to the Baltimore and Washington DC areas, Fort Meade, NASA, NSA, and public transportation to MARC train and Greenbelt Metro.Don+GGt wait- this house won+GGt last long on the market!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5104 Mineola Road

Bright & Sunny Southern Exposure*Large Front Porch*Enclosed Rear Porch*Beautiful Refinished Hardwoods*New Kitchen Floor & Refrigerator*Knotty Pine Recreation Room With Bar & New Carpeting*Walk to Metro*Walk to Mom's Organic Market*Quiet Street*Level Fenced Rear Yard*Close to UMD*Convenient to RT 95*Buyer Financial Information & Lender Commitment/Approval Letter Required*Professional Photos Tuesday. Listing courtesy of...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3333 Pumphrey Drive

This beautiful and well-appointed home has all of the space you need to relax, entertain, or work from home. Situated on a 1/3 acre level lot it's perfect for outdoor entertaining. Nothing to do but move in. This home has 4 large bedrooms; an Updated Kitchen and baths; Hardwood Floors; New Roof; New Siding and a newly poured walkway and driveway with a large detached garage. All of this situated on a quiet street in a sought-after neighborhood close to Joint Base Andrews; the Beltway; public transportation; and lots of shopping! An easy commute to downtown D.C. Don't miss out on this one!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

25186 Ship Square

This Gorgeous End TH is a Must See! Nestled on a Quiet+-Cul-de-sac and Completely Surrounded by Wooded Parkland - Total Privacy on All Sides. An NV Homes Quality Built Executive Townes Series+- Loaded with Fine Finishes & Structural+-Upgrades. Stately Brick Front. Expansive Open Floor Plan with over 2900 FT of Living Space. Gleaming Hardwoods & Upscale Trim Thru-out. Beautiful Wood Staircases. Two Story Foyer with Living Room Overlook. Elegant Formal Dining Room with Classy Columns, Crown & Chair Molding.+-Stunning Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Solid Wood Cabinetry, Oversized Island, Breakfast Nook & Upgraded Stainless Appliances - Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens, Microwave & Fridge w/Dispenser. Large Family Gathering Room has French Door to Private Full Size Deck with Steps. Open Railed Upper Hall has Convenient Laundry Rm & Linen Closet.+-Spacious Owners Suite has Vaulted Ceiling w/Fan, Big Walk-in Closet & Sitting Room. Owners Luxury Bath has Soaking Tub, Spa Size Shower w/Seat, Upgraded Tile, Double Sink Vanity & Water Closet. UL Generous Size Secondary Bedrooms & 2nd Full Bath. Spacious Sunlit Lower Level Rec Room has Walkout to Patio, Two Windows, 3rd Full Bathroom, Storage Closet & Access to Two Car Garage. Big Fenced-in Backyard. Lush Landscaping. Security System. In-ground Sprinkler System. Ample Guest+-Parking. Walk to Pool. And more ... Located in Little River Commons an Awesome Community with pool, tot-lots, basketball courts, miles of trails, etc. Tucked away from the hustle & bustle yet close proximity to all your daily needs - Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Shops, Schools, Day Care, Dog Parks, etc. Short Drive to an Urgent Care, Doctors, Library, County Parks & Rec Centers, Sport Fields, Golf Courses, Theaters, Top Golf, Leesburg Outlet Mall, Historic Middleburg & Leesburg, Air & Space Museum, Potomac River, the list goes on - something for every lifestyle. Welcome Home where you can have it all and more!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

363 Mitchell Point Road

Affordable Water Access Home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on two acres located on the public side of Lake Anna. Primary bedroom has a full bath with a jetted tub. New carpet 2021, new roof and water filtration system 2021 and freshly painted. . Country kitchen has walk out to Deck. Living/Dining Room Combo has Sliding Glass Door to a large screened deck. The finished basement has a bedroom, full bath and a recreation room that could be used as 4th bedroom.-along with side walk-out to carport. Located in Oak L:anding with Boat slips are first come basis and a boat ramp.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5377 Dakota Lane

I love the unique contemporary style of this 3 Bedroom, 2.5Bath home on a beautilful treed and open 1.5 acre lot in Sumerduck. This home is conveniently located off of Rt 17 for easy commuting and sits at the end of a paved cul de sac with treed and pastoral views. There is a main level primary bedroom with ensuite bath. The main level recreation room is huge and features laminate wood flooring and large sunny windows. The kitchen, family room, dining room and primary bedroom all have hardwood flooring and sunny spaces as well as a cathedral ceiling in the family room. The dining room features a gas fireplace for cozy eat in nights. This house also features a main level laundry room and an additional half bath on the main floor. The deck overlooks the treed and private rear yard. The upstairs bedrooms also feature hardwood flooring and a jack and jill bath. There is a humongous closet in one of the bedrooms. The walk out basement is perfect for storage and has endless possibilities for future finished space. The roof is newer on this home as well. You will love all the flexible space this home has to offer.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3949 Ballet Way

REHAB. OPPORTUNITY MAJOR WORK NEEDED CONVENTIONAL LOAN WITH STRONG CASH DOWN PAYMENT OR CASH ONLY Property has furniture, clothing, trash, debris and personal belongings still in the property that new owner will have to remove. Strickly AS IS condition!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Capital Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1576 Folly Road

Welcome home! This brick ranch is situated on over 4acres featuring a HUGE detached garage and guest house! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a large living and family room flowing nicely into the eat-in kitchen. Down the hall, you will find the spacious primary bedroom that features a walk-in closet, a private bathroom with double vanity sinks and sliding glass doors that lead the large back deck. This home also offers a guest home complete with full bathroom, kitchen, laundry hookup, and bedroom. Bring your toys! Outside is a 30x24 detached garage with oversized doors making it the ideal space to park your boat and four wheelers. Virmar beach is conviently located just 3 miles away.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8620 Ox Road

Custom Built New home 2021 BRAND NEW construction custom home to be built in 2021 includes (buyer to customize) on a 3.3+-Acre beautiful lot. Located in Lake Braddock school pyramid. Work with a quality builder T&S Home Builder LLC- Craig Tadlock, in building a quality-built Craftsman style home with approximately 3,920+ sq ft finished above grade, Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with oversized 2-car attached garage. Front porch, covered, on home with metal roof. Nine-foot ceilings thru-out the main living areas, creating light-filled, open spaces. Your gourmet-appointed kitchen is a cook's dream with a large entertaining center island and tons of cabinet space. A large family room that features a fireplace wall. Includes unfinished lower level with optional for rec room, bedroom, bath and media room with 1,260++-+G+G+G+G sq ft. An optional finished 1,000 sq ft 3rd-floor bedroom/bath is also available. Optional Sunroom and or Screened porch. CUSTOM stained-in-place beautiful wide plank hardwood floors. Choose your cabinets, flooring, appliances, tile, and wall colors. Displayed drawings are similar but not exact. Many options are available including building in-law suite second home. Sample photos of other new builds by T&S Home Builder are in the listing information. This is a great value for a new home.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12380 Lewistown Road

COMING SOON. Beautifully appointed rancher on 2 lots totaling about 6.8 acres. Open dining area/living room with vaulted ceiling and propane fireplace makes this a great place for one level living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a den. Front porch and 12x20 rear deck make great areas to relax and enjoy the scenic views. A two-car attached garage and separate shed help to keep your vehicles, outdoor tools and other stored items. New roof 2018, new carpet 2021, house ready for your personal touches. A deeded easement exists between the house lot and the wooded lot (to be sold together). Vacant lot possibly buildable; Buyer to do due diligence regarding properties uses and taxes. Do not go on the properties without an appointment. Sign on property.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8114 Kirkwall Court

OPEN HOUSE SUN 8/22...12:00pm- 2:00pm...4BD/4BA - 4 Levels -over 2000 sq ft - Living Space!.....Must see the Innovative Renovations to add a 4th Level- Owners Suite- Pvt BD/BA - w/NEW Staircase entry!.....OPEN Kitchen/Dining concept w/2 Islands!....One opens to the Dining Room w/Custom Built-In Cabinetry!.....The other Island Opens to the NEW Addition- Breakfast Nook/Media Rm - additional Windows add light w/a Wine Fridge & NEW Half Ba -Main level....Addition opens to Deck/Courtyard- Fantastic for Fall Entertaining this Season!.......Lower Level is also OPEN concept w/Full BA - New Carpeting/Neutral Painting throughout - 2021......Living Room w/Fireplace opens to Dining Room w/Charming Bay Window!.....Oversized home and yard also offers a driveway w/(3) car parking pad!.....8114 Kirkwall is a great Investment as these additions provide enough ROOM so the new Homeowner will not outgrow this home!....Also set up for Young professional entrepreneur for housemates to share in the mortgage expense. Endless opportunties & a Towson location - Welcome home to 8114 Kirkwall Court!!

