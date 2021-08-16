Take That, Clowns! Batman Secret Files Clownhunter #1 [Preview]

Daddy issues. All the best comic book heroes have them. You have Batman, whose father was killed when he was kid, inspiring him to dress up as a bat and make mentally ill criminals shit their pants, only for his dad to later come back from another dimension and try to take his mantle of Batman. Superman's dad took Superman's son to space, where he nearly got him killed, and then returned him fully aged up to a teenager. Wonder Woman's dad is freaking Zeus. 'Nuff said there. The Incredible Hulk's dad is literally the devil. Iron Man's dad…. well, you get the picture. And then you have mommy issues, which a lot of heroes also have (see: Batman again). But now in this preview of Scooby-Doo Where Are You #111, the gang has a brand new kind of issues: Mummy Issues.