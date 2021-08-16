Cancel
Real Estate

11508 Rabbit Run Terrace

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous end unit townhome in popular Gatestone! Stately brick front exterior with spacious and bright two story entry foyer. Plenty of natural light with additional windows on the side of the home.The garage enters the lower level of the home. Also on the lower level is a recreation room that exits to the rear yard, as well as a beautiful full bathroom.The first level up features hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms, as well as in the kitchen. Family room off the kitchen with a bay window overlooking trees. Spacious deck accessed from the kitchen through sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and gas cooking. Powder room on this main level.There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the next level. The owner's bedroom has a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and luxurious full bathroom with a separate shower , soaking tub and dual sink vanity.Excellent location, just off Route 29 - easy access to downtown Silver Spring, the ICC, and 495.

