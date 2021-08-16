20000 Wyman Way

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBeautiful End Unit Townhouse with a ton of potential! With just a little paint, carpet, and TLC, this diamond can shine! Features a bright and open living/dining room with a slider off the kitchen leading to awesome sun deck/patio. Basement features a small kitchenette perfect for entertaining! Close to all of the restaurants and shopping that Germantown has to offer. Great commuter location that is seconds away to 270!!

Welcome home to this spacious 3 level townhome located in very convenient Woodbridge location. This home has a gorgeous stone fireplace with nice main level living room and oversized eat in kitchen with seperate dining area. Updated cabinets, appliances and granite are stand out features of the home. Upper level has 3 bedrooms included nice sizrd primary bedroom with seperate full bath. Large walkout lower level with oversized rec room and full bath. Large end unit with fenced in rear yard for added privacy. This is a great home. It needs a few cosmetic touchups on paint and carpet. Seller offering a 500 credit for use towards future updates with acceptable contract.
This Cozy Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, Family room with fireplace, 2 car detached garage, Attached unit that could have multiple uses....Rental unit to offset your Mortgage? Air Bnb? Home Occupation? It's even within a short distance to one of Frostburg's most popular Restaurant. So call today to schedule your own personal viewing.
This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready to move right in! It features hardwood floors throughout and attractive tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious family room, bedrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Conveniently located close to I-81, shopping and restaurants. Excellent starter home opportunity. Come and see!
Open floor plan with new laminate floor in living and dining room. Whole house freshly painted. Roof and windows are seven years, HVAC is 3 years. Composite deck with fenced rear yard. Parking pad. Home is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Ikon. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
This beautiful and well-appointed home has all of the space you need to relax, entertain, or work from home. Situated on a 1/3 acre level lot it's perfect for outdoor entertaining. Nothing to do but move in. This home has 4 large bedrooms; an Updated Kitchen and baths; Hardwood Floors; New Roof; New Siding and a newly poured walkway and driveway with a large detached garage. All of this situated on a quiet street in a sought-after neighborhood close to Joint Base Andrews; the Beltway; public transportation; and lots of shopping! An easy commute to downtown D.C. Don't miss out on this one!
Very lovely and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single story ranch style home is awaiting new owners!Wonderful neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful view from your large backyard that has been meticulously landscaped. Won't last long!. Listing courtesy of Rush Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
Charming 3 level End Unit Townhome in the sought after Lakeford Community. This home can give you work-from-home & commuter options! The Main level open style floor plan has a living room - dining room pass-through to the kitchen that features stainless steel appliances. The Upper level primary bedroom includes a dressing table area. The Lower level can either be an office, optional third bedroom, family room or recreation room, the opportunities are endless. The Lower level also features built-ins, a half bath, storage/laundry room and access to the rear patio and fenced in backyard. Location, Location, Location!! The property is near the Mosaic District, Dunn Loring Metro and just minutes from I-495, I-66, US 29, and US 50 to commute anywhere in the DC Metro area. Don't miss your chance to own in this amenity filled community with lake, paved walking path, playground area, tennis courts, pool & dog park!
Bright & Sunny Southern Exposure*Large Front Porch*Enclosed Rear Porch*Beautiful Refinished Hardwoods*New Kitchen Floor & Refrigerator*Knotty Pine Recreation Room With Bar & New Carpeting*Walk to Metro*Walk to Mom's Organic Market*Quiet Street*Level Fenced Rear Yard*Close to UMD*Convenient to RT 95*Buyer Financial Information & Lender Commitment/Approval Letter Required*Professional Photos Tuesday. Listing courtesy of...
Don+GGt miss this opportunity to own this Beautiful, charming and gorgeous House sitting on a corner lot in much sought south Riding. Large 4 Bedroom,3.5 Bath. A wonderful open floor plan with granite countertops and bright sunny gourmet kitchen. Newer Roofing, Freshly painted, Hard wood floors, family room with cozy fireplace, and formal living room and dining room areas. High ceiling, private sized private study, oversized Bed rooms,. The primary Master suite features a luxurious bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, and a walk in closet, with an added seating area. All this on the upper floor with an additional 2 large bedrooms. Upper level is fully renovated. New HVAC, new appliances The lower level has a fully finished basement area for extra space with new carpet. New appliances, large Rec room and wet bar, new Patio, convenient to commuter routes, shopping and dining. Community is full of amenities swimming pools, jogging paths, play grounds, tennis courts etc....CALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! There is so much potential with this home. Custom floor plan boasts an open Living Room & Dining Room with vaulted ceilings. Custom Kitchen with 48 inch cabinets and a bright breakfast area. Large Den with a gas fireplace. First floor suite with two closets and full bath. Upstairs is a second suite with a full bath and walk in closet, plus an open loft area over looking the main floor. Tons of storage throughout. First floor laundry area off Kitchen. Large fenced patio overlooking the walking trail in the community. A/C and water heater have recently been replaced. Community has walking trails, playground area, basketball court and a large grass park area. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase this home in the sought after community of Dry Run Commons!!!!
Come see this beautiful brick front renovation in the new Northwood Community! Open floor plan with granite counter tops, a kitchen island and new stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with a full bath and walk out to a large back yard; Great for families, entertainment, or guest room. New bathroom, kitchen and complete finished basement. Top of the line kitchen appliances and more! Schedule a showing today to see it live!
Spacious and bright -- the home you've been waiting for! Light streams into this spacious 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome with patio, enclosed yard and private deck off the owner's suite! Enjoy the living room in the main floor, the kitchen with it's rich-colored luxury countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, and the dining area, complete with French Doors to the backyard. The living room has a separate door to the patio, giving this floor a bright and open feel. This floor also enjoys the convenience of a powder room. The living space in this home has been beautifully expanded by the full basement remodel, and the addition of an egress window that has broadened its possible uses from a family room, to even making this a sleeping area! The basement has a separate area/rec room as well as a large laundry room and separate utility room with additional storage space! The upstairs includes a large and inviting owner's suite, complete with its own private deck perfect for enjoying the green serene spaces out back. The en-suite bathroom and walk in closet complete this space. The upstairs has two other bedrooms that share a second full bathroom. All new paint, updated basement and recently updated flooring as well! This home is located in a beautiful community with expanded front yards, and access to the wonderful amenities that come with living in Montgomery Village. Enjoy the pools, the walking trails, shops, and proximity to major commute routes.
Welcome home! This brick ranch is situated on over 4acres featuring a HUGE detached garage and guest house! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a large living and family room flowing nicely into the eat-in kitchen. Down the hall, you will find the spacious primary bedroom that features a walk-in closet, a private bathroom with double vanity sinks and sliding glass doors that lead the large back deck. This home also offers a guest home complete with full bathroom, kitchen, laundry hookup, and bedroom. Bring your toys! Outside is a 30x24 detached garage with oversized doors making it the ideal space to park your boat and four wheelers. Virmar beach is conviently located just 3 miles away.
Charming 4 bedroom home on a quiet side street in lovely Raintree. Only 10 minutes to UVA and downtown and less to schools and shopping. Wooded neighborhood common land adds beauty and privacy for when you're on the large back deck and in the screened porch. Home's eat-in kitchen is the focal point due to its being open to the family and having direct access to the deck, dining room, mud room and front hall. Family room has a vaulted ceiling with skylights and handsome brick fireplace. Mud room/laundry connects the garage to the kitchen. First floor also has a formal living room, privately situated office and powder room with a shower. Upstairs boasts a spacious owners' suite plus three other bedrooms. One of these has a 21 x 10 finished room off of it. This can serve as a private play, exercise or project area.,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
This beautiful 5 bedroom Framingham model home is situated on a .39 acre corner lot located in Laurel+GGs amenity filled Montpelier Community, which includes a private community pool, tennis and basketball courts, trails, playground, soccer, and baseball fields.The inviting foyer opens to a large, light-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and elegant stone surround, hardwood floors (which continue through the home!), and large bay windows. The family room adjoins a gorgeous kitchen (remodeled this year!), with expansive cabinetry, extended countertop for dining, newer stainless appliances, wall oven, new slim fitted Whirlpool microwave, and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to an adjoining dining area that creates the perfect ambience for family and social gatherings, along with sliding glass doors to the patio. On the other side of the house you will find the spacious primary suite with a fully remodeled bathroom, as well as an additional bedroom, also with a remodeled bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite countertop vanities, and stylish tiled flooring. Upstairs, there is a central foyer opening to three large bedrooms including a second primary bedroom with a bump out perfect for an office space as well as an extra large walk-in closet. Two additional generously sized bedrooms share another full bathroom. The house has been freshly painted (please note, the third bedroom will be painted in grey).The HVAC (2019) has been relocated to an upstairs location, behind which there is another large storage area. You+GGll be amazed!!The house is energy efficient with solar panels, the roof was installed last year, and there is a large fenced backyard and garden with a brick patio perfect for barbecues with your family and friends! The large driveway can accommodate 4 cars, and the two car garage also offers an additional storage area. (The garage is full of furniture in preparation for the sale and move.) Enjoy an easy commute to the Baltimore and Washington DC areas, Fort Meade, NASA, NSA, and public transportation to MARC train and Greenbelt Metro.Don+GGt wait- this house won+GGt last long on the market!
Custom Built New home 2021 BRAND NEW construction custom home to be built in 2021 includes (buyer to customize) on a 3.3+-Acre beautiful lot. Located in Lake Braddock school pyramid. Work with a quality builder T&S Home Builder LLC- Craig Tadlock, in building a quality-built Craftsman style home with approximately 3,920+ sq ft finished above grade, Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with oversized 2-car attached garage. Front porch, covered, on home with metal roof. Nine-foot ceilings thru-out the main living areas, creating light-filled, open spaces. Your gourmet-appointed kitchen is a cook's dream with a large entertaining center island and tons of cabinet space. A large family room that features a fireplace wall. Includes unfinished lower level with optional for rec room, bedroom, bath and media room with 1,260++-+G+G+G+G sq ft. An optional finished 1,000 sq ft 3rd-floor bedroom/bath is also available. Optional Sunroom and or Screened porch. CUSTOM stained-in-place beautiful wide plank hardwood floors. Choose your cabinets, flooring, appliances, tile, and wall colors. Displayed drawings are similar but not exact. Many options are available including building in-law suite second home. Sample photos of other new builds by T&S Home Builder are in the listing information. This is a great value for a new home.
I love the unique contemporary style of this 3 Bedroom, 2.5Bath home on a beautilful treed and open 1.5 acre lot in Sumerduck. This home is conveniently located off of Rt 17 for easy commuting and sits at the end of a paved cul de sac with treed and pastoral views. There is a main level primary bedroom with ensuite bath. The main level recreation room is huge and features laminate wood flooring and large sunny windows. The kitchen, family room, dining room and primary bedroom all have hardwood flooring and sunny spaces as well as a cathedral ceiling in the family room. The dining room features a gas fireplace for cozy eat in nights. This house also features a main level laundry room and an additional half bath on the main floor. The deck overlooks the treed and private rear yard. The upstairs bedrooms also feature hardwood flooring and a jack and jill bath. There is a humongous closet in one of the bedrooms. The walk out basement is perfect for storage and has endless possibilities for future finished space. The roof is newer on this home as well. You will love all the flexible space this home has to offer.
Beautiful end unit townhouse nestled deep in Shadow Oak community! Great commuter location AND the perfect spot to work from home with quiet woodland backyard view. Featuring updated flooring through out the main floor, walk out basement with a grand brick fireplace, and recently added full bathroom in the basement for those overnight guests! Priced below market, and ready for a quick sale.
Searching for an affordable home OR incredible investment opportunity? Look no further! This townhome is currently rented bringing in $850/mth. The 2 br 1.5 ba unit is in tremendous shape and is located in a central spot close to all Frostburg amenities. Schedule your showing soon!. Listing courtesy of Railey...
Fantastic space awaits you at this circa 1921 Charles Village home. Over 2300+ square feet of finished interior space with a large front porch, rear balcony, and landscaped backyard. Details matter; southern exposure, hardwood floors, glass doors overlooking the garden, skylight, finished lower level with wet bar, and elegant craftsman details throughout. Enchanting.Property current has tenants on month to month, except for one that has lease expiring that in August 2021.Property rehab'd 2 years ago. If buyer plans to use as rental property existing furniture can convey will convey for turn key operation.

