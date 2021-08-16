Cancel
Environment

Yakima sets record with 103-degree high Sunday, but air quality remains an issue

By Pat Muir, Yakima Herald-Republic, Wash.
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 16—Sunday was the hottest Aug. 15 on record in Yakima, topping out at an unofficial 103 degrees. While that reading will have to be verified, it appears to have topped the previous record of 101 recorded in 2008, said Pendleton, Ore.-based National Weather Service meteorologist Rob Brooks. Meanwhile, the...

Mariposa County, CAweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Mariposa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 09:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mariposa The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is extending an Air Quality Alert on August 20, 2021, due to smoke impacts from wildfires in northern California and other fires in Tuolumne, Mariposa, and Tulare Counties for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Valley portion of Kern Counties. This Air Quality Alert is in effect until the fires are extinguished for Mariposa County. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate. For additional information, call your local San Joaquin Valley Air District office. Modesto 209-557-6400, Fresno 559-230-6000 Residents can also follow air quality conditions by downloading the free Valley Air app, available in the Apple store or Google Play.
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Air quality not good but slightly improving for Bay Area

Aug. 21—Two wildfire blazes in Northern California continued to send smoke and ash drifting across the Bay Area on Saturday, though air quality conditions were expected to improve somewhat in the coming days. Two of the main culprits were the ever-growing Dixie Fire in Plumas County and the unpredictable Caldor...
San Francisco, CAtribuneledgernews.com

San Francisco man dies on a Death Valley hike - thermometer hit 108

Aug. 21—A 60-year-old San Francisco man died while hiking in 108-degree heat in Death Valley National Park, park rangers announced on Saturday. The body of Lawrence Stanback was found Wednesday near Red Cathedral on the Golden Canyon Trail, a little over a mile from the trail head. The National Park Service said its staff received reports of CPR being performed on a possible heat stroke victim around 1:40 p.m. that afternoon.
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Moderate rainfall leaves roads bursting at the seams

Aug. 22—Around 39mm of continuous rainfall for five hours on Saturday morning left several parts of the city waterlogged, with traffic police issuing social media updates for commuters to avoid waterlogged stretches. Despite the moderate rainfall, several stretches and key junctions of Iffco Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, MDI Chowk, AIT...
El Dorado County, CAtribuneledgernews.com

'Kyburz is directly in path' of Caldor Fire as gusty winds push flames

Aug. 21—Gusty winds pushed the voracious Caldor Fire northeast Saturday afternoon toward the tiny town of Kyburz on a closed stretch of Highway 50 in El Dorado County. "We are experiencing increased winds, which is causing significant fire activity," said Keith Wade, a Sacramento Fire Department captain who was acting as a spokesperson on the Caldor Fire response. "There is definitely progression of the fire ... and the community of Kyburz is directly in its path."

