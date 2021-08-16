The warm temperatures will continue for Monday – Nick

Good early Monday morning, everyone. It was nice to have an entire August weekend where temperatures stayed warm and out of the 90s. After we topped out at 87° Friday and 86° on Saturday, we topped back out around 89° for Sunday afternoon after a nice start in the middle 60s across the area. Even though the humidity may have made it feel like the upper 80s to lower 90s the past few days, it was certainly more tolerable to be outside compared to the sweltering Thursday from last week.