Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Column: Why would the ACC. Big Ten, Pac-12 form an alliance?

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JspQw_0bSllrlr00

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are exploring ways to counter the Oklahoma-Texas expansion and curtail the Southeastern Conference's growing power in college football.

The commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have discussed how creating an alliance between leagues that span the country could provide both financial benefits and policy making pull as the NCAA begins to hand off more responsibilities to conferences.

The discussions were first reported by The Athletic. Two people with knowledge of the discussions confirmed them to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no one has been authorized by the conferences to speak publicly about the talks. The conversations were described as conceptual and exploratory.

There are two important events on the horizon that could influence how quickly some type of agreement — formal or otherwise — between the three conferences comes together: The next meeting regarding College Football Playoff expansion is scheduled for Sept. 28. And the NCAA has called for a special constitutional convention that is expected to convene no later than Nov. 15.

There is no obvious precedent in big-time college sports of an alliance of conferences, so this could be whatever the leagues involved make of it.

In this case, there are two areas where the conferences believe working together has potential to fortify all three.

SCHEDULING AND REVENUE

The untapped revenue-generating potential in college football is in creating more big games. Or maybe better described as games between big brands

A scheduling agreement among the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 could lead to more made-for-TV marquee games: Think Southern California-Clemson; Ohio State-Miami; Penn State-Florida State; Oregon-Michigan.

Of course, those types of games happen already. Oregon is at Ohio State and Washington plays at Michigan on Sept. 11.

An alliance could make those juicy matchups more frequent, with the hope that they unlock more revenue in media rights agreements and ticket sales.

The Pac-12's current TV deals with Fox and ESPN expire in 2024 and new commissioner George Kliavkoff's job is to figure out how to increase both revenue and exposure for a league that has been falling behind its peers in both.

The ACC has the opposite issue, locked into its exclusive deal with ESPN until 2036. New commissioner Jim Phillips is charged with finding ways to keep up with the SEC and Big Ten money-making machines in the absence of the bump that would come from going back on the market.

The Big Ten's current deals with Fox and ESPN are up in 2023. Commissioner Kevin Warren is in a more fortuitous position than his counterparts from the Pac-12 and ACC. The Big Ten's value is comparable to the SEC's. Still, there has to be some concern within the conference that the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC no later than 2025 makes the Big Ten less relevant and lucrative.

The SEC's addition of Texas and Oklahoma gave the conference two more national brands to add to a roster that already includes the star power of Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Auburn and Texas A&M.

When it happens, the SEC will certainly increase the number of conference games it plays from eight to nine and maybe even 10. Meanwhile, the SEC's new deal with ESPN gives the network exclusive rights to all of its football starting in 2024.

An SEC Saturday could include enough high-profile games, with prime slots on ESPN platforms, including the 3:30 p.m. ET showcase on ABC, that it overshadows the rest of college football.

A game of the week featuring some combination of the best teams in the other three conferences is a potential way to push back.

THE CFP AND POST-NCAA POLICY MAKING

The College Football Playoff expansion plan now under discussion was created by the commissioners of the SEC, the Big 12, the Mountain West and Notre Dame's athletic director.

Barely two months after the 12-team plan was unveiled, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the conference was inviting in Oklahoma and Texas, crippling the Big 12 and creating a path to turning an expanded CFP into a mini-SEC tournament.

The SEC's power play has not gone over well in other conferences.

An alliance between traditional Rose Bowl partners, the Big Ten and Pac-12, along with the ACC could be a way of containing the SEC's growing influence over college football.

The first step could be banding together to ensure the media rights for the new CFP format is brought to market instead of negotiating exclusively with ESPN. Unless ESPN can be persuaded to give up its window of exclusivity that might require waiting until the 2026 season to implement the 12-team format.

The upside? Multiple TV partners could not only increase the value of the CFP, but give other networks more motivation to invest in regular-season college football. Perhaps in something like a yearly ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge?

Finally, as the NCAA cedes power, conferences will take a bigger role in governance. An alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 could prevent the SEC from setting an agenda the rest of the country is forced to follow if it wants to compete.

In the long run, it could keep conference flagships such as Ohio State, Clemson and USC from deciding — the way Texas and Oklahoma did —- that the only way to compete with the SEC is to join the SEC.

—-

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

376K+
Followers
96K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Big Ten#The Associated Press#College Football Playoff#Penn State Florida State#Ohio State#Espn#Sec#The Big Ten#Lsu#Texas A M#Cfp#Post Ncaa#Notre Dame#Acc Big Ten Pac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

3 Big 12 Schools Reportedly Reached Out To Pac-12

The Big 12, as we currently know it, is on the verge of obliteration. Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly on their way to the SEC, leaving eight members of the conference in the dust. Is there a hero to save the day? Insert the Pac-12. According to TCU insider Jeremy...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Prediction For Urban Meyer’s Future

Few people in sports media are as confident that Urban Meyer will struggle as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars as ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum. During a recent call-in segment on The Paul Finebaum Show, Finebaum asserted that Meyer will struggle because he can’t handle losses. He said that with the team the Jacksonville Jaguars have, Meyer will lose a lot early on, and it will eat at him. In the end, he expects Meyer will “self-destruct.”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 ‘Alliance’ Report

Texas and Oklahoma’s upcoming jump to the SEC threatens to shake the foundations of the sport even more than previous instances of conference realignment. In response, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are reportedly in discussions about a potential “alliance.” During an interview today, ESPN’s top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on the report.
College SportsAugusta Free Press

Why is the ACC helping the Big Ten, Pac 12 screw ESPN?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The ACC is said to be partnering with the Big Ten and Pac 12 in an effort to influence the direction of the College Football Playoff expansion. Why? Chris Graham and Scott German discuss, then break down the status of the Baltimore Orioles rebuild.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals His Pick For College Football’s Best Team

Debates over the best team in college football have started anew with the release of the preseason AP Top 25 poll this week. Alabama claimed the top spot after last year’s national championship and undefeated season, but Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia make up a talented group ready to challenge the Crimson Tide this fall.
Clemson, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson's Brent Venables saddened by college football's changing landscape

Change is inevitable, even in college football, and no one knows this better than Brent Venables. Venables, Clemson’s defensive coordinator, played at Big Eight Conference member Kansas State, and later was an assistant coach at both Kansas State and Oklahoma after the Big Eight transformed to the Big 12 in the mid-1990s.
College SportsABC News

Sources -- Pac-12, Big Ten, ACC discussing formation of alliance, likely around scheduling

The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC have had preliminary discussions about forming an alliance, likely built around scheduling but possibly other areas, sources told ESPN. Commissioners George Kliavkoff (Pac-12), Kevin Warren (Big Ten) and Jim Phillips (ACC) have been in regular communication, and have also had some in-person discussions. Kliavkoff and Warren were together this week for Rose Bowl meetings. Pac-12 sources said all three commissioners met last week in Chicago.
College Sportsblackchronicle.com

Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 actively discussing alliance to counter SEC’s growing power, per report

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 are actively engaged in discussions about forming an alliance, The Athletic’s Max Olson reported Friday. Such an alliance, which would primarily be focused on college football scheduling, could create a pact between the three Power Five conferences in an effort to counter the recently expanded SEC that is attempting to gain power and influence across collegiate athletics.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Brent Venables loves the "gym rats" on his Clemson defense

Brent Venables is turning his defense over to the gym rats. Clemson’s defensive coordinator spoke with the media earlier this week, and he said he was pleased that certain members of his defense have the right mindset heading into the season. Full Story ». Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy