A twenty-eight-year-old Trion man was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI and child endangerment at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Summerville.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, someone at the restaurant noticed that a man in the drive-thru was acting strangely and his speech was slow and slurred. The person also noticed that there were children in the vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle nearly strike another vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant. Someone at the scene called 911 to report the man.chattooga1180.com
Comments / 0