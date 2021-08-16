Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 23:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 1137 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Piestewa Peak Park, or over Paradise Valley, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Papago Park, Piestewa Peak Park, North Mountain Park, Arizona State Fairgrounds, Downtown Phoenix, Downtown Scottsdale, Metro Center Mall, Camelback Mountain, Sky Harbor Airport and Downtown Glendale. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 139 and 155. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH