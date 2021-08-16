National Bank Financial Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.