National Bank Financial Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

