FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:DNLI)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

