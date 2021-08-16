FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:DNLI)

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.