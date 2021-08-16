FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:DNLI)
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.www.modernreaders.com
