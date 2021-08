0 Members and 9 Guests are viewing this topic. Looking to the new basketball year, there are obviously a lot of things to be excited about. We are coming off a banner year and an elite 8 performance. We also played the nation's best team better than anyone else in the tournament. Last year, I felt the whole year that we were a top 25 team when we were having a hard time breaking into the top 25. I guess our weak nonconference schedule (which turned out to be not so weak) played a major roll in that along with losing games at the wrong time. Be that as it may, now the nation knows the Hogs are legit.