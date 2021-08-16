Cancel
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

