FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
