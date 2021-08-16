Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mag Silver Corp#Silver Mining#Mag Silver#Cibc#National Bank Financial#Zacks Investment Research#Davenport Co Llc#Fmr Llc#The Juanicipio Project#Joint Venture#Fresnillo Plc#News Ratings#Mag Silver Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.62. 55,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,817,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brian L. Libman Acquires 25,287 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $209.78.
Wyoming Statemodernreaders.com

Cowa LLC Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cowa LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) PT at $68.50

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.
Businessmodernreaders.com

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $393.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.39.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Up 7.3%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.21. 82,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 286,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Imago BioSciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.55

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04. AQUA has been the topic...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.01

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Coatue Management...

Comments / 0

Community Policy