US Capital Advisors Comments on Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0