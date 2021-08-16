Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

US Capital Advisors Comments on Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cqp#Energy Company#Goldman Sachs Group#Capital Stock#L P#Cqp#Citigroup#Wells Fargo Company#Zacks Investment Research#Alps Advisors Inc#Barclays Plc#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Gsb Wealth Management Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Virginia Statemodernreaders.com

Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $39.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Critical Contrast: Provident Financial (FPLPY) versus Its Rivals

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) is one of 16 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Provident Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation. Institutional &...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $18.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $19.33. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.55

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04. AQUA has been the topic...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “. Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. National...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.01

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Coatue Management...

Comments / 0

Community Policy