FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.