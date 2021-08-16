FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald
Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graybug Vision in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Graybug Vision's FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.
