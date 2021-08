Samuel L. Jackson back filming as Nick Fury the actor confirms on social media. This is probably for The Marvels which we know has already begun filming. Jackson will also star in Secret Invasion which begins soon, but has not begun yet that we know. It was never confirmed that Jackson would be in The Marvels, however, I think most fans expected it. Fury was a major component of Captain Marvel, so it would be weird for the character not to have any interactions with Danvers, especially after Endgame. The post-climax of Endgame was the funeral of Tony Stark, so whilst the characters probably chatted, the audience didn’t get to see these two catch up.