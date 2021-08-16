Cancel
Financial Reports

Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BLU)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BELLUS Health in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

#Blu#Bellus Health Inc#Deutsche Bank Ag#Bellus Health#Eps#Btig Research#Zacks Investment Research#Virtu Financial Llc#Jump Financial Llc#Deutsche Bank Ag#Blu 5937#P2x3
