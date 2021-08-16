Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

$322.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $322.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $208.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgv#Vacation#Hgv#Hilton Grand Vacations#The Thomson Reuters#Fora Capital Llc#Ellevest Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report $103.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $296.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.83 million and the highest is $304.71 million. VEREIT posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $209.78.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Imago BioSciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.01

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Coatue Management...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “. Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. National...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Darling Ingredients Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of 652% compared to the typical daily volume of 959 call options. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Expectations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.14) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Acquires £14,500 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34). ROL stock opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Friday. The...
Portland, ORmodernreaders.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$226.05 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $226.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $724.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.52 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.60 million and the highest is $118.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $59.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy