$322.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter
Brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $322.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $208.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.www.modernreaders.com
