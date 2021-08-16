Cancel
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

By Karen Miller
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.53.

