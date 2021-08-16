Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.00.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0