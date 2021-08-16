Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.39.