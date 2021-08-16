MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.