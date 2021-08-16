Cancel
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

By Karen Miller
 6 days ago

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $21,445.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,527.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 535 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $39.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $35.82

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $37.20. Intapp shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 433 shares traded. A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Grows By 15.5%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.55

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04. AQUA has been the topic...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Critical Contrast: Provident Financial (FPLPY) versus Its Rivals

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) is one of 16 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Provident Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation. Institutional &...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CM Life Sciences II Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

CM Life Sciences II’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. CM Life Sciences II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

