Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

By Christopher Mengel
 6 days ago

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

