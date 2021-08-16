Cancel
TD Securities Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$48.00

By Ed Jones
 6 days ago

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

