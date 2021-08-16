Cancel
Premier League

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, August 16

By Pardeep Cattry
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA thought: Son Heung-min deserves to be the guy, not just one of the guys. This is a thought I’ve had for a little while, and is not purely based on yesterday’s game-winning goal (and the banger it was). I really think, as much as we as a Tottenham-watching audience have enjoyed watching Son play, we have slightly underrated him. He’s gotten as close as one can be to playing first, but truly never has.

