The Phoenix Suns, as they attempt to defend their Western Conference Championship, will have a slew of new faces assisting head coach Monty Williams for the 2021-22 season. The Suns have promoted Kevin Young to associate head coach. Young, who was an assistant coach last season with Phoenix, was an assistant with the Phildelphia 76ers for four seasons prior to coming to the Valley. Both he and Williams worked together in 2018-19 under Brent Brown.