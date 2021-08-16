Cancel
Chicago, IL

7-year-old killed, younger sister injured after being shot in car in Chicago

By Darryl Coote
 6 days ago
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Chicago said a 7-year-old girl was killed and her 6-year-old sister was seriously wounded after a gunman opened fire on the parked car in which they were sitting over the weekend.

Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott told reporters during a press conference that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon on West Grand Avenue.

"To say that I am sad and outraged would be an understatement," he said. "I can only hope that every resident of this city is as angry and outraged as I am at this time.

"Too many people have lost their lives to senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago."

McDermott said police don't believe the girls or their mother were the intended target and are unsure if there was just one shooter. The girls, he said, were sitting in the back seat when they were shot.

The 7-year-old died at a hospital and her younger sister is "fighting for her life," he said.

"We owe it to the families to bring these violent offenders who have no respect for human life to justice," McDermott said.

Over the weekend, at least six people were killed in Chicago and more than 40 others were injured in shootings in the city, WMAQ-TV reported.

According police department crime statistics, there were 478 homicides before the weekend, compared to 468 at the same point in 2020, a 2% increase. It's a 57% increase over the same period in 2019.

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

