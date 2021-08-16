Mack, Rubinstein named captains

In a way to honor this year’s senior class, Napoleon football coach Tory Strock limited the choices for team captains to two and they had to be from that senior class. The players, and coaches, made their choices clear, with Josh Mack and Tanner Rubinstein selected as the Wildcats’ captains for the 2021 season. Players were limited to making two choices and either Mack or Rubinstein were on every single ballot cast and both were on most, according to Strock.