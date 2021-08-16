Cancel
Washington, PA

East Washington Borough Park Renamed In Honor Of Local Hero

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST WASHINGTON BOROUGH (KDKA) — A local park was renamed on Sunday to honor the memory of an East Washington Borough man who died saving friends.

Nicholas Cumer shielded two friends from gunfire at the cost of his own life during a mass shooting in Ohio in 2019.

On Sunday, his family and friends gathered for a special ceremony during a community picnic.

During that ceremony, East Washington Borough park was renamed in his honor.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“To see what the Borough has done on his behalf, renaming this park, I think it speaks volumes of Nick. Who he is, and what he represented in his life. Living it to the full and putting others needs ahead of his own,” said Pastor Brian Greenleaf.

Community members also got a chance to dunk the East Washington Mayor and other council members.

All proceeds will go to the Nicholas Cumer Scholarship Fund for students at Washington High School.

