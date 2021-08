Santana allowed two hits and struck out two in three scoreless innings during Sunday's 7-2 loss to St. Louis. The 38-year-old logged the most innings of any of Kansas City's six pitchers in the contest after a terrible start from Kris Bubic. Santana's workload has ticked up in August, and he's allowed just one run in his last 9.1 innings while scattering six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. For the year, he has a 4.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB in 49 innings of mainly low-leverage work.