Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter: Despicable

Quad Cities Onlines
 6 days ago

On July 27, I watched the entire hearing of the four police officers from the U.S. Capitol and Washington, D.C., metropolitan police. They and their colleagues put their lives on the line to protect the Capitol, our Constitution and our democracy. And, yes, they and theirs are heroes. Their testimony about the attack by supporters of Donald Trump was frightening. Let’s put to bed that this was a "peaceful" protest or a "typical tourist day." It wasn’t.

qconline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Harry Dunn
Person
Laura Ingraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Victor Davis Hanson: If Biden were a Republican, Dems in Congress would have impeached him. They should

The American-nurtured Afghan military of the last 20 years that had suffered thousands of prior casualties evaporated in a few hours in the encirclement of Kabul. Enlistees apparently calculated that their own meager chances with the premodern Taliban were still better than fighting as a dependency of the postmodern United States — despite its powerful diversity training programs.
U.S. PoliticsPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Tucker Carlson doesn't care if you die

Donald Trump got something right with COVID-19. He pushed for an aggressive public-private partnership to bring multiple vaccines to the market in record time. Operation Warp Speed exceeded almost everyone's expectations, producing vaccines that are safe and highly effective. Trump could have done more to promote the vaccines that he helped make happen. Getting his own vaccine publicly, rather than secretively, surely would have encouraged more of his followers to do the same.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Fox News’ ‘big lie’ segments face judicial comeuppance

All those hoping for some in-your-face accountability to visit proponents of the “big lie” would have enjoyed the hearing on Tuesday in the virtual courtroom of New York State Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen. At issue was a $2.7 billion lawsuit by voting-technology company Smartmatic against Fox News for rolling the company into various segments alleging a grand conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from former president Donald Trump. In a 270-page February filing — a length attributable to the volume of errant claims pushed by the defendants — Smartmatic alleges, “Defendants’ story was a lie,” reads the suit, which targets not only Fox News, but also three of its anchors and attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell. “All of it. And they knew it. But, it was a story that sold.”
Quad Cities Onlines

Letter: GOP doesn't care

Columnist Marc Thiessen made some very bad assessments in his column on Aug. 13. First, he says the Democrats have gone too far, with their infrastructure package, and this will come back to haunt them in the 2022 mid-term elections. The GOP under President Donald Trump did nothing during his tenure, except cut taxes for the wealthy elite. Meanwhile, under President Joe Biden the Democrats have done more in six months than the GOP did in four years.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Fox News Asks N.Y. Judge to Toss $2.7 Billion Election Suit (1)

News outlet says its reporting is protected by First Amendment. Trump lawyer claimed to have ‘fire hose’ of evidence, Fox says. lawyer was grilled by a judge about the network’s extensive coverage of false claims that the voting technology firm. Smartmatic Corp. conspired against. Donald Trump. in November’s presidential election,...
U.S. PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Letter: Misrepresentations

In response to John Foster’s column (Forum page, Aug. 14) which kind of singled me out for his analysis, I found several misrepresentations. Number one, I have never been a Trump supporter. I merely asserted that I thought Biden was carrying on most of Trump’s policies and in some instances maybe doubling down on bad foreign policy decisions.
LawPosted by
Deadline

Rudy Giuliani Lawyer Says Smartmatic Smears Were “Product Disparagement” Not Full-Out Defamation – Update

Rudy Giuliani’s attorney rehashed conspiracy theories and was light on evidence when pressed by a judge Tuesday in a defamation suit brought by voting software firm Smartmatic. Joe Sibley of Camara & Sibley asked New York State Supreme Court Judge David Cohen to dismiss six of the claims against his client Giuliani because they constituted “product disparagement,” or calling the software lousy, not defamation. The latter is the charge brought by the company in a lawsuit against Fox, three of its hosts, Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Defendants have asked for the case to be dismissed and their counsel, one by one,...
New York City, NYarcamax.com

Skeptical NYC judge grills Fox News attorney about 2020 election lies: 'Was there any fact-checking?'

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge seemed skeptical Monday that Fox News can’t be held liable for spreading lies about the 2020 election. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen appeared sympathetic to Smartmatic, a voting technology company that sued the conservative news network and President Donald Trump’s former attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in February for $2.7 billion in damages, citing a “disinformation campaign” that harmed its business.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Insurrection

Tuesday morning I watched most of the testimony of the four officers who fought the January 6th Insurrection on the United States Capitol - called an insurrection by none other than Kevin McCarthy himself. Watching the video and body cam footage was frightening and extremely upsetting that we had so many Americans willing to become domestic terrorists. The behavior of those domestic terrorists was horrific and we should all want to learn everything about how that came to be. I do believe the former president was hugely responsible for instigating this, but I would like to know who else was culpable. It is a bit difficult to think people other than the former president’s supporters were responsible for the riot within the Capitol, given all the MAGA flags, Q tshirts, white supremacists’ shirts and more, seen on the video footage. But for those who claim Black Lives Matter and Antifa were there, a deep dive into what led up to the Insurrection should answer that question. Follow where the facts lead and see who is exposed and hold them accountable.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

As the MAGA-land crackup gets worse, a few voices plead for sanity

With the right-wing media rabidly agitating to keep Afghan refugees out of our country, the Wall Street Journal editorial board has weighed in with a new call for sanity. The Journal’s editorial calls for resettling refugees here on the grounds that conservative principles require it — and, in so doing, captures a bigger story about our fraught political moment.
Immigrationmediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Calls Ilhan Omar ‘Living Proof That We Are Not Very Good at Resettling Refugees’: ‘She Became Worse’ Here

Tucker Carlson ended his Wednesday night monologue on Afghan refugees by going after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. On Tuesday Omar called out the “hateful rhetoric” from Carlson and Laura Ingraham objecting to the U.S. welcoming refugees from Afghanistan, and remarked on MSNBC, “I know what it’s like to be a child in a family scrambling for safety in a war-torn country.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Teen Vogue

AOC Responds to Tucker Carlson After He Mocks Her Capitol Attack Fears

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is responding to comments made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson regarding her fears during January’s attack on the Capitol. During Thursday’s episode of his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, the FOX News host mocked AOC’s concerns about potential sexual violence during the insurrection on January 6. Ocasio-Cortez recently told CNN’s Dana Bash that the attack on the capitol touched on traumas she experienced as a survivor of sexual assault. “I didn't think that I was just going to be killed,” AOC said in her interview. “I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy