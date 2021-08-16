Letter: Despicable

Tuesday morning I watched most of the testimony of the four officers who fought the January 6th Insurrection on the United States Capitol - called an insurrection by none other than Kevin McCarthy himself. Watching the video and body cam footage was frightening and extremely upsetting that we had so many Americans willing to become domestic terrorists. The behavior of those domestic terrorists was horrific and we should all want to learn everything about how that came to be. I do believe the former president was hugely responsible for instigating this, but I would like to know who else was culpable. It is a bit difficult to think people other than the former president’s supporters were responsible for the riot within the Capitol, given all the MAGA flags, Q tshirts, white supremacists’ shirts and more, seen on the video footage. But for those who claim Black Lives Matter and Antifa were there, a deep dive into what led up to the Insurrection should answer that question. Follow where the facts lead and see who is exposed and hold them accountable.