The scuffle between the U.S. market and the Chinese market is picking up once more. After a rollercoaster year of regulation fears and crypto crackdowns, both entities are doing a lot to govern their own economies. But they’re also doing a lot to influence trade overseas. One of the hottest industries, electric vehicles (EVs), stands to be one of those most affected by a recent comment made by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As such, Chinese EV stocks are trending down.