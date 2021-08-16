Predicting the First Cleveland Guardians 40-Man Roster 1.0

Before the trade deadline, the Braves were plagued by inconsistencies. Atlanta went into Opening Day thinking Cristian Pache was ready to be their everyday center fielder of the future, but struggles at the plate and injuries hampered that approach. Pache is back in Gwinnett, but he has come back strong after a slow start with the Stripers. In addition, catcher has been a mess ever since Travis d’Arnaud went down with a torn ligament in his thumb. With d’Arnaud set to become a free agent, the Braves must find a new everyday backstop, and one is currently bulldozing his way through Atlanta’s farm system.