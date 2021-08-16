Cancel
Predicting the First Cleveland Guardians 40-Man Roster 1.0

By Quincy Wheeler
coveringthecorner.com
 6 days ago

We all know that there are a lot of decisions to be made for the Cleveland Guardians going into 2022, from whom to protect in the Rule 5 draft to what free agents or trade targets might help bolster a lineup in need of some additional thump. With that in mind, I'm going to do my best to do a series of posts to project a plausible 40-man roster ahead of next season, beginning with this post mid-way through August, planning to update with a 2.0 sometime in later September.

www.coveringthecorner.com

