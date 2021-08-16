Cancel
The Economics of Gaming Consoles (SNE, MSFT)

By Ravi Srikant
Investopedia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video game console wars are closely followed by gamers worldwide. Though the financial aspect is often lost in the noise surrounding it, profitability is the most important metric that a company looks for in the end. The Economics Behind Video-Game Console Sales. The previous generation of consoles (known as...

Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Steam Deck games console hands on first impressions

Valve unveiled their new Steam Deck handheld games console in the middle of July 2021 and has this week allowed reviewers a first hands-on experience with the new console allowing them to put it through its paces. One such reviewer was Linus from Linus Tech Tips who has kindly published his hands-on experience via his YouTube channel. Providing us with his first thoughts on the Steam Deck and a few statistics from tests he was able to carry out in the short time he had with the console.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Buy the Playdate Handheld Games Console

The Playdate is a handheld games console from Panic, a company known for high-quality Mac software and video game publishing. The Playdate is special for many reasons. It's stylish, has a crisp black and white display, and games get delivered directly to the console over time. But perhaps best of all? It has a crank that flips out from the side that you to control games.
Video Gamesgadgetsin.com

Mad Catz EGO Arcade Fight Stick for Game Console and PC

Mad Catz EGO arcade fight stick brings authentic arcade machine gameplay to your game console or PC. Need more details? Let’s have a look. The EGO arcade stick measures 15.75 x 9.84 x 3.15 inches and weighs ‎7.8 pounds. With a wide top panel, the arcade fight stick is comfortable enough for any sustained competitive gaming session. Meanwhile, the removable top panel and bottom allow you to create unique art skin for a personalized look.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Xbox Game Pass Ruled Out From Other Consoles

Xbox Game Pass has been the topic of a rather innovative service across all of its consoles, and even on PCs. The service aims to be different from Xbox Live Gold, in the sense of, sure, you aren’t paying for online access, but you get access to over 100 games you can play at any time without paying full price for. Game Pass Ultimate does this as well, and also includes Gold, but is more expensive.
Video Gamesepingi.com

Xbox unlocks its offers on consoles subscriptions and games

Xbox unlocks its offers on consoles subscriptions and games. Now that summer is here, new opportunities come to access the Xbox family with new promotions that offer all kinds of products with significant discounts. Through the Microsoft Store, a multitude of products are offered from today, June 5, until the next day 15 . Xbox unlocks its offers on consoles, subscriptions and games, where the flagship product is the new Xbox One X from Cyberpunk 2077 that is offered for only € 299.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

All In! Games Brings Turn-Based Tactics Game Fort Triumph To Consoles

All In! Games Has Announced That Fort Triumph, a Fantasy Turn-Based Tactics Game Is Now Available On Consoles. All In! Games is a video game publisher based in Poland that has been involved in a wide array of games including The Four Kingdoms, Chernobylite and Paradise Lost. They have partnered with Cookiebyte Entertainment to release Fort Triumph, a fantasy-themed turn-based tactics game that first premiered on PC in 2020. The company has announced that Fort Triumph is now available on consoles, namely the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Koch Media Announces New Retro Games Console, The A500 Mini

Koch Media along with gaming company Retro Games Ltd. announced they're releasing a new retro console with The A500 Mini. In what should be one of the biggest throwbacks for PC players, the A500 was at one point one of the biggest personal computing devices around in the late '80s. Now you can have that experience all over again as this mini-console will come with some of the best games from that area that you could play on a system like this. Some of the games we know will be included are Alien Breed 3D, Another World, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver, Kick Off 2, Pinball Dreams, Simon The Sorcerer, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, The Chaos Engine, Worms: The Director's Cut, and Zool: Ninja Of The 'nth Dimension. The console will be released sometime in early 2022 for $140.
Video Gameswhatnerd.com

Cloud Gaming Is the Future of Console Gaming: 5 Reasons Why

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article belong solely to the author and don’t necessarily reflect the positions of whatNerd or the whatNerd team.
Video Gamescorexbox.com

Puzzle Fairytale Game Tetragon is Live on Xbox Consoles

Today, the Cafundo Studio team made an exciting announcement on the Xbox Blog. Tetragon is available today for Xbox Consoles. You can play the game on multiple platforms such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Puzzle lovers can celebrate with this mind bending title. Cafundo is...
Video GamesIGN

Epic Offered Sony $200 Million to Get PlayStation Games on PC

Since last year, Epic Games has been in a legal battle with Apple. When the case was argued in May, a lot of information came out during the trial; this includes Epic offering Sony millions to get first-party PlayStation games onto PC. While this has news has been around since...
Video GamesWNCT

Best Nintendo consoles

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Mario, Donkey Kong, Zelda and Kirby are just a few of the beloved character franchises that Nintendo has been bringing into our homes for years. A creative company that constantly pushes the boundaries of the gaming industry, Nintendo has put out a multitude of consoles over the years that provide us with a bountiful variety of gaming experiences. With so many Nintendo consoles on the market, it can be tricky to find the best one for you and your family.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Quake Remaster Announced for PC and Consoles

Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software announced a Quake remaster via leaked store pages ahead of an official announcement today. The new Quake remaster is available now on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (via the Xbox Store), PlayStation 4 (via the PlayStation Store), and Nintendo Switch (via the eShop).
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

How to Transfer Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Save to Your PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions ahead of the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has outlined how to transfer your PlayStation 4 save of the game to the PlayStation 5. To transfer your save from the PS4 to PS5, have the game on your PS5...
Video Gamesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 8 Xbox Controllers for All Genres

Despite their 2020 release date, the Xbox Series X and Series S are still in very high demand. If, despite low supply, you’ve managed to snag a new Xbox Series console, you’ll be happy to know that they are both widely compatible with older Xbox equipment, including games, controllers, headsets, and more. But for folks looking to get the latest and greatest in controller tech, we’ve curated a list of the best Xbox controllers for Series X and Series S.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch family shifts 89,734 units this week

The hardware and physical software charts are in from the land of the rising sun and it has been a great week for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The Switch and Switch Lite easily claimed the No.1 spot this week and while the next-generation consoles continue to face stock issues, it is clear that Japanese consumers can’t get enough of Nintendo’s games. The entire top ten on the physical software charts are games for the Nintendo Switch family with Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! proving popular and shooting straight to No.1. Here’s the best-sellers for the week of 9th August, 2021 to 15th August, 2021.
MLBGame Informer Online

Inside The Mind Of PlayStation Studios' Hermen Hulst

Hermen Hulst hasn’t been head of PlayStation Studios for long, only taking over the position from gaming industry veteran Shuhei Yoshida about a year and a half ago. However, in that time, he’s had to contend with a console launch, the complications of COVID-19 on game development, and helping studios launch some of Sony’s most successful and inventive games, such as The Last of Us Part II, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

