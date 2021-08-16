The Economics of Gaming Consoles (SNE, MSFT)

Koch Media along with gaming company Retro Games Ltd. announced they're releasing a new retro console with The A500 Mini. In what should be one of the biggest throwbacks for PC players, the A500 was at one point one of the biggest personal computing devices around in the late '80s. Now you can have that experience all over again as this mini-console will come with some of the best games from that area that you could play on a system like this. Some of the games we know will be included are Alien Breed 3D, Another World, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver, Kick Off 2, Pinball Dreams, Simon The Sorcerer, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, The Chaos Engine, Worms: The Director's Cut, and Zool: Ninja Of The 'nth Dimension. The console will be released sometime in early 2022 for $140.