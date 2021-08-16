Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

GBP/NZD Outlook: Pound New Zealand Dollar Rate Weakens On Lack Of Economic Data

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

The Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate has weakened throughout the week as a lack of economic data from the UK did little to support Sterling exchange rates. Heading into the weekend the …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange Rates#Markets#Gbp Nzd Outlook
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.3982 accelerated lower last week and the development suggests that rebound from 1.3570 has completed already. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 1.3570 first. Firm break there will resume larger fall from 1.4248 to 1.3482 resistance turned support next. Break there will target 100% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3570 from 1.3982 at 1.3304. On the upside, above 1.3722 minor resistance will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.
MarketsForexTV.com

DXY Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Target 94 as Tapering Talks Intensify

DXY Dollar Index made yearly highs this week as risk sentiment remains sour. Fed’s tapering clues taken from July’s meeting minutes are lending big support to the US dollar. Jackson Hole Symposium is the key event next week, and Fed is expected to outline its tapering plan for the event. The core CPE price index … Continued.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Takeout 0.68, Eying Jackson Hole

NZD/USD pair plummeted this week as risk sentiment remained deteriorated. FOMC meeting minutes and COVID in NZ put more weight on the Kiwi. RBNZ refrained from increasing the OCR that further fueled the bears. Next week, the entire focus of the market lies on Jackson Hole Symposium. The weekly forecast for the NZD/USD pair is … Continued.
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Price Outlook: British Pound Probes Critical Support

BRITISH POUND WEEKLY TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL. The British Pound weakened sharply against the US Dollar last week. GBP/USD dropped 244-pips and breached its 200-day moving average. Sterling bulls might defend critical support near the 1.36-price level. GBP/USD price action faced heavy selling pressure last week. Broad-based US Dollar strength...
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Collapses to Fresh Yearly Low

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart. AUD/USD collapses through key trend support – risk for further losses. Aussie support 7122, 7016-52 (key) - resistance 7281, bearish invalidation at 7328. The Australian Dollar plummeted more than 3% against the...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Tumbles Through 1.17 as Rally Unwinds

The GBP EUR exchange rate was -0.50% lower on Thursday as the recent rally in sterling began to unwind. The pair’s failure to hold gains above the yearly highs around 1.18 has seen profit-taking set in. The GBP to EUR has dropped to 1.1675 as traders fret about the latest...
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Index Outlook: Dollar Hits New Multi-Month High

The dollar index extends gains into fifth straight day and hits new highest levels since early June on Friday. Global risk aversion on growing fears over consequences of fresh spread of Delta variant which already caused new lockdowns in some countries and overheated situation in Afghanistan, prompted investors from riskier assets into safe-haven US dollar.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Positive EZ macro backdrop should limit euro downside – MUFG

The EUR/USD is trading modestly higher on Friday, but remains under pressure- Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out PMIs next week will provide an update on Euro-zone macro conditions. Key Quotes:. “The short-term positives for the US dollar are compelling when risk is deteriorating and with global growth concerns escalating,...
actionforex.com

New Zealand Dollar Steadies

The New Zealand dollar has stabilized on Friday but is in negative territory for a fifth straight day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6824, down 0.04% on the day. It was quite the week for the RBNZ, which can take much of the responsibility for the New Zealand dollar tanking over 3% this week against the greenback. The RBNZ was widely expected to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.50% at its policy meeting, but an outbreak of Covid in New Zealand triggered a lockdown across the country. The central bank decided that this was not the time to hike rates, which would have made it the first major central bank to raise rates since the Covid pandemic hit in early 2020. The abrupt backtrack sent the New Zealand dollar sharply lower, and the currency has plunged 3.05% this week.
Retailbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/NZD

This might mean more losses for the Kiwi, as traders push back their RBNZ hike expectations. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. New Zealand credit card spending accelerated from 6.4% to 6.9%. Upcoming Potential Catalysts on the Economic Calendar:. Canadian retail sales...
WorldForexTV.com

New Zealand Credit Card Spending Declines In July

New Zealand credit card spending declined for the second month in July, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Friday. Credit card spending decreased 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in July, following a 1.0 percent decline in June. Spending declined for second straight month. On a yearly basis,...
MarketsForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/SGD – 20 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the USD/SGD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The USD/SGD pair is maintaining a bullish momentum as the Greenback gains across the board. The pair is fundamentally strong, following the trend in its peers. Market participants anticipated the Jackson Hole symposium … Continued.
Marketskitco.com

Global growth worries bolster euro zone bond markets

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday, keeping recent multi-month lows in sight given nagging concerns about the economic growth outlook as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rage worldwide. Some concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be looking to pare back...
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Slips Below 1.1700 Despite Stronger German PPI m/m

Department of Labor reported positive unemployment claims for the previous week, adding pressure on EUR/USD prices. EUR/USD dropped for four consecutive sessions despite stronger German PPI figures. Forex trading market participants may look to sell trades below the $ 1.1655 level today. The EUR/USD closed at $1.1674 after reaching a high of $1.1717 and a … Continued.
BusinessForexTV.com

NZD/USD to climb towards 0.74 by year-end – Westpac

While NZD/USD may test 0.6800 in near-term, economists at Westpac expect the kiwi to surge higher towards 0.74 assuming a short NZ lockdown and a return to the economic recovery trend. “Tuesday’s …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
StocksForexTV.com

FTSE Price Prediction: Foreign Turmoil Heralds Bearish Scenario

FTSE price in freefall with fifth consecutive negative session Turmoil in Afghanistan and rising Covid19 cases spooking investors Markets all over the world experiencing sharp drops as the international situation continues to cause concern The FTSE price continued to tumble in Friday’s session with another 0.5% drop to the 7044 level. This is almost 2% … Continued.
RetailForexTV.com

Pound Falls Amid Weak U.K. Retail Sales Data, China Crackdown Worries

The pound depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as U.K. retail sales fell unexpectedly in July and risk sentiment dampened on China’s continued crackdown on the tech companies and worries about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Data from the Office for National...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

USD/JPY Price Whims Under 110.00 amid Lack of Market Catalyst

The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways, so we have to wait for a valid breakout from the current pattern before deciding to take action again. A valid breakout above the upper median line (UML). Failing to approach and reach the median line (ML) signals a potential growth towards 111.65 pivots. The USD/JPY price continues … Continued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy