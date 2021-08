Mexico is the latest big country to join the UK government’s “red list”. Arrivals from Turkey, Egypt, all of South America and many African and south Asian nations must pay in advance for 11 nights in a hotel room with three meals a day provided, as well as PCR tests on days two and eight.While most arrivals from the red list experience professional standards of care, there have been reports of women being harassed by security guards in quarantine hotels.With only very limited access to exercise – typically being allowed to walk around the car park for 20 minutes –...