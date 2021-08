Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has met with centre-back Trevoh Chalobah to inform the centre-back that he will be kept around the squad for the remainder of the season. Brought in during pre-season to make up the numbers, Chalobah has been a revelation for Chelsea. He was excellent in the Super Cup final victory over Villarreal and then followed that up with a worldie of a goal in his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace.