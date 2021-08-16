Cancel
Public Safety

Police said a rape victim is ‘happy’ with her alleged rapist and their baby, which was conceived via abuse.

By George Mackie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said a rape victim is ‘happy’ with her alleged rapist and their baby, which was conceived via abuse. After being released from prison, a suspended school headmaster in the Indian state of Odisha who was arrested in 2017 for allegedly raping a juvenile student began cohabiting and “lived happily” with his victim and their daughter, according to authorities.

