Police said a rape victim is ‘happy’ with her alleged rapist and their baby, which was conceived via abuse. After being released from prison, a suspended school headmaster in the Indian state of Odisha who was arrested in 2017 for allegedly raping a juvenile student began cohabiting and “lived happily” with his victim and their daughter, according to authorities.washingtonnewsday.com
