Cam Thomas scores 36 points, Nets beat Spurs 104-100

By Associated Press
nbc15.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Cam Thomas scored 36 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 on Sunday in the NBA Summer. Thomas, the former LSU player selected 27th overall in the NBA draft, was 11 of 25 from the field and made all 11 of his free throw attempts.

