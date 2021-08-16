Cancel
2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Proves Its Worth Tackling Off-Road Obstacles

By Adrian Padeanu
In case you've missed the memo, Toyota has set up a dedicated channel on YouTube for all things Land Cruiser 300 Series. Sadly, it's only available in Japanese, but nevertheless, the content is worth sharing as we get to see the reputable SUV proving its worth in a variety of grueling off-road tests. The new platform helps the LC become more nimble off the beaten path, while the added tech improves upon an already competent off-roader.

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
