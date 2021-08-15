Matt LaFleur takes funny shot at brother Mike over Zach Wilson

Wilson completed six of nine passes for 63 yards in Saturday's 12-7 preseason win over the Giants. Wilson's first career possession at the NFL level ended with a field goal, and all four of his throws on the drive went to Corey Davis, who caught two of those for 18 yards. He also led the offense into Giants territory on his second and final drive, which ended with Ty Johnson getting stuffed on 4th-and-1. The rookie second overall pick's debut performance is cause for cautious optimism, especially since camp standout Elijah Moore (quadriceps) was missing from Wilson's receiving corps. Wilson will look to pick up his first NFL touchdown against the Packers in Week 2 of the preseason.