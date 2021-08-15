Cancel
NFL

Matt LaFleur takes funny shot at brother Mike over Zach Wilson

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt LaFleur is not afraid to take part in a bit of sibling rivalry with his brother Mike, especially when it comes to football. The Green Bay Packers, coached by Matt, are set to take part in joint practices this week with the New York Jets, where LaFleur’s brother Mike is offensive coordinator. When Matt LaFleur was asked about the potential of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, he couldn’t resist taking a shot at his brother.

