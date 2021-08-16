Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 1215 AM MST At 1131 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Laveen, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Papago Park, Piestewa Peak Park, North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, South Mountain Park, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Scottsdale, Downtown Glendale and Scottsdale Airport. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 129 and 156. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 215. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH