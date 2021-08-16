Flash Flood Watch issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 02:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Alabama, including the following areas, Covington and Crenshaw. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Okaloosa Coastal and Okaloosa Inland. * Through Tuesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall associated with Fred is expected to occur Monday through Tuesday over portions of the western Florida panhandle and south central Alabama. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are possible across portions of the western Florida panhandle with 2 to 4 inches over portions of south central Alabama.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0