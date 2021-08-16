Cancel
Okaloosa County, FL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 02:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Alabama, including the following areas, Covington and Crenshaw. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Okaloosa Coastal and Okaloosa Inland. * Through Tuesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall associated with Fred is expected to occur Monday through Tuesday over portions of the western Florida panhandle and south central Alabama. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are possible across portions of the western Florida panhandle with 2 to 4 inches over portions of south central Alabama.

Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/09 PM 6.3 1.7 1.0 Minor 22/09 AM 5.3 0.7 1.0 None 22/10 PM 6.2 1.5 0.9 Minor 23/10 AM 4.8 0.2 0.4 None 23/10 PM 5.8 1.2 0.7 None 24/11 AM 4.9 0.2 0.5 None
Union County, NJweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Union TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Rahway - Linden - Elizabeth * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ucnj.org/public-safety/division-of-emergency-services/get-prepared-get-involved - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blount Springs, or 15 miles northeast of Sumiton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 PM 6.1 1.4 1.0 1 Minor 22/10 AM 5.4 0.7 1.0 1 None 22/11 PM 6.1 1.4 1.0 1 Minor 23/11 AM 5.4 0.7 0.9 1 None 24/12 AM 5.8 1.1 0.9 1 Minor
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in spots. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Marlboro, and Manalapan. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 102 and 134. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Salt Lake FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PARLEYS CANYON BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Be careful for debris on I-80 near the burn scar through the overnight period.
Essex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 1218 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paterson, Passaic, Wayne, Orange, Millburn, Caldwell, Hawthorne, Fairfield, Clifton, West Orange, Montclair, Livingston, Maplewood, South Orange, Little Falls, Verona, Cedar Grove, Woodland Park, Totowa and West Caldwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Barnwell, Bamberg and southwestern Orangeburg Counties through 300 PM EDT At 236 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Denmark, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cape May, Middlesex, Ocean, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cape May; Middlesex; Ocean; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING We have passed high tide, so the coastal flood advisory will be allowed to expire. However, fresh water flooding will be possible for any areas that receive heavy rain overnight.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Bonneville County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jefferson, northwestern Bonneville and northern Bingham Counties through 1030 PM MDT At 1001 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Terreton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Terreton, Hamer and Sage Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Southeastern Burlington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through Monday morning. * Periods of heavy rain are expected through Sunday night as Hurricane Henri passes to our east. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding may occur. Also, there may be significant within banks rises or minor flooding on some of the main stem rivers and large creeks.
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alleghany; Wilkes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alleghany and northeastern Wilkes Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 445 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stone Mountain State Park, or near Sparta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Traphill Roaring Gap Stone Mountain State Park Glade Valley Whitehead and Abshers. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected over the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Eglin AFB, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Longwood, Eglin Village and Postil.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okaloosa County through 615 PM CDT At 527 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Baker, or 10 miles west of Crestview, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crestview and Baker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

