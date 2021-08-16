Strength & Sculpt

You don't often hear anyone talking about how hard they hit their hamstrings at the gym. Leaving them out of your workout, though, is a big mistake, because they help you perform so many daily functions—in and out of the gym. The hamstrings are a group of three muscles—the semimembranosus, the semitendinosus, and the biceps femoris—that run along the back of your thigh from your hip to just below your knee and are mainly responsible for extending the hips and flexing your knees. They're the muscles that allow you to walk, run, squat, bend your knees, or tilt your pelvis, says Matty Maggiacomo, a Peloton Tread and Strength instructor. And they are always in need of some TLC.