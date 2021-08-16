Men's T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Dubai on October 24
The India vs Pakistan Super 12s Group 2 game at the men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be played on October 24 in Dubai. The date was confirmed as the ICC announced the tournament schedule on Tuesday. The tournament's first round kicks off on October 17 in Oman, with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh playing Scotland. The final will be played in Dubai on November 14, with November 15 marked as a reserve day.www.espn.com
