Men's T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Dubai on October 24

India vs Pakistan blockbuster match set on October 24th as we look at the official schedule for T20 World Cup 2021. It’s been more than 5 years since the final of the last T20 World Cup was played on 3rd April 2016. The tournament that was conducted every 2 years since 2010 took a strategic shift in 2016, and was scheduled to take place every 4 years with the 2020 edition being played in India.