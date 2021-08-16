Cancel
Men's T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Dubai on October 24

By ESPNcricinfo staff
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe India vs Pakistan Super 12s Group 2 game at the men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be played on October 24 in Dubai. The date was confirmed as the ICC announced the tournament schedule on Tuesday. The tournament's first round kicks off on October 17 in Oman, with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh playing Scotland. The final will be played in Dubai on November 14, with November 15 marked as a reserve day.

WorldBBC

T20 World Cup: England to face West Indies in opening game

England will face defending champions West Indies in their opening game of the men's T20 World Cup - a repeat of the 2016 final. The tournament, moved from India because of Covid-19, will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November. England, hoping...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Men's T20 World Cup schedule to be announced on August 16

Dubai [UAE], August 16 (ANI): ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule will be announced at a digital show on Tuesday, ICC has said. World Cup is scheduled to be held between October 17 and November 14 in Oman and UAE. Isa Guha will be joined by Daren Sammy and...
SportsBBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland to start against Netherlands in Abu Dhabi

Ireland will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Netherlands in Abu Dhabi on 18 October. Sri Lanka are the next Group One opponents for the Irish at the same venue two days later. Ireland will finish against Namibia in Sharjah on October 22 with the top two from the...
WorldBirmingham Star

'Afghanistan will play T20 World Cup, preparations are on'

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): With an eye on the current turmoil in Afghanistan, questions have been raised on whether the team will be ready to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup. But the Afghanistan Cricket Board has made it clear that the team will be ready for action when the showpiece event gets underway in Dubai.
SportsThe Guardian

England to begin men’s T20 World Cup campaign against West Indies

England will begin their men’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign against West Indies with a rematch of the 2016 final, which was won by the Windies in dramatic fashion. The side led by Eoin Morgan, above, are aiming to add the shorter format competition to the 50-over title they won in 2019. They were world T20 champions in 2010.
Sportsak4tsay1.com

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Complete Official Schedule – Download Now

India vs Pakistan blockbuster match set on October 24th as we look at the official schedule for T20 World Cup 2021. It’s been more than 5 years since the final of the last T20 World Cup was played on 3rd April 2016. The tournament that was conducted every 2 years since 2010 took a strategic shift in 2016, and was scheduled to take place every 4 years with the 2020 edition being played in India.
Worldtucsonpost.com

Babar Azam heaps praise on Shaheen Afridi

Kingston [Jamaica], August 25 (ANI): After registering a 109-run win in the second Test against West Indies, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam heaped praise on pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. A career-best bowling performance by Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Pakistan win the second Test and draw the two-match ICC World Test Championship...
WorldBBC

England v India: Virat Kohli says hosts 'provoked' his side at Lord's

Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: 25-29 August Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: In-play highlights, Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app. Watch daily highlights on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two (00:15 on 27 August) Captain Virat Kohli says his India...
RugbyESPN

Bledisloe III to be Father's Day afternoon kick-off

Almost a week after relations between Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby soured, RA have confirmed Optus Stadium in Perth will host Bledisloe III with a Father's Day afternoon clash on September 5. This will be the first time Australia have hosted an afternoon Bledisloe clash in 25-years, with the...

